The Colombian women’s team enjoyed his triumphant debut at the U-20 World Cup in Costa Rica with much flavor and joy, after beating Germany on Wednesday.

Colombia prevailed with annotation by Mariana Muñoz, to achieve the first 3 points and the leadership in the group B table.

Pure Colombian flavor

Colombian women’s U-20 team Photo: Colombian Football Federation

After the game, the players were exultant, and it was not for less, with this historic victory for the selected team, against a world power.

The press office of the Selection shared an emotional video in which a bit of the national celebration is seen.

The players dance, sing, laugh and make jokes, radiating much joy within the group.

what’s coming

The celebration is already past. The team concentrated from this Thursday on its next rival, which will be Mexicothis Saturday.

The tricolor team hopes to achieve another victory that will put them on track to the next phase. The Mexicans drew in their first match against New Zealand, 1-1.

