Colombia achieved a very important victory for the history of women’s football in the country, defeating Argentina 1-0. That result allowed the team led by Nelson Abadía to achieve almost all the goals set in the women’s Copa América.

The National Team will return to the Women’s World Cup and the Olympic Games after an eight-year absence and secured a box to defend the gold medal he won at the Lima 2019 Pan American Games.

The National Team is already thinking about the Cup final

However, now the goal is much bigger. On Saturday at the Alfonso López stadium in Bucaramanga, Colombia will play the grand final of the Cup, against the winner of the other semifinal, which will be played on Tuesday by Brazil and Paraguay, on the same stage.

“We are happy, we are happy with the arrival again at the World Cup, at the Olympics, what the minor teams have done is the work of four years ago and now it is bearing fruit. What our soccer players are doing for our soccer and for the country is great,” said Abadía.

“The joy lasts until 12 at night, tomorrow (Tuesday) we return to our work role to prepare for that final”added the DT.

However, the players took a little time to overflow with joy and shout from the bottom of their hearts for having qualified for the World Cup, the Olympics and the final.

A video circulated on social networks in which the members of the National Team are seen in the dressing room of the Alfonso López stadium, celebrating the victory.

To the rhythm of ‘La vamo’a tumbar’, a song by the Saboreo group, the members of the National Team enjoyed themselves and danced after the game, before thinking about Saturday’s rival in the final.

“We have analyzed all the rivals, at the 9 of the Copa América, for a long time. We chose the players that they were. This group, due to its technical capacity and character, deserves this and what we are going to fight for in the final. Let’s go with that myself. Those were the players I wanted to have here”, concluded Abadía.

