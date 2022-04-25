Colombian women’s football celebrates an impressive present at the South American level, with the classification on Sunday of the National Team to the U-20 World Cup, which is added to the last classification of the U-17.



These two achievements are a reflection of a series of positive factors that are developing in the structure of women’s football in the country, at the local level and at the national team level. The next great continental test will be the Copa América for seniors, in the middle of the year, in which Colombia will be the host.

These are some of the reasons that explain the good moment that Colombian women’s football is experiencing.

1. They were right with the DT

Carlos Paniagua, coach of the Colombian U-20 women’s team. Photo: Colombian Football Federation

Until recently, DT Nelson Abadía was in charge of all the Colombian women’s soccer teams. However, a wise decision by the leadership was to release him from that responsibility so that he could dedicate himself to the senior team, which has the Copa América ahead of it and for this purpose it has been playing important friendly matches, such as the ones it will have in May against the United States. .

So, they left the minor teams to Carlos Paniagua, the same one who as DT of Independiente Medellín achieved the subtitle in the Colombian league in 2019 and qualification for the Copa Libertadores. After the experience of being Felipe Taborda’s technical assistant in the Colombian Women’s National Team at the U-17 World Cup in Costa Rica, he was appointed as the main coach of the two categories, in December 2021. So in such a short time, little more After 4 months, he achieved this double success, ratifying his ability and knowledge.

2. Local talent

It’s not just the coach. The DT selected ben and organized a joint game idea for the two teams that paid off. But he also took advantage of the great talent of the national soccer players, who in those categories are showing a great level, quality and quantity.

In both teams, highly capable soccer players were revealed, who have already demonstrated their game in the local league and who, despite their youth, faced these tournaments with great personality and ability.

Proof of them is that they have highlighted important individuals, Linda Caicedo did it in the sub-17great figure of the South American, and in the Sub-20 it was done by GIsela Robledo, one of the tournament’s top scorers.

But in addition to them, who stood out for their goals, many players managed to stand out in different positions, showing that Colombian women’s soccer is on the rise. Players with a hunger for victory and a desire to shine in the yellow jersey. There was full commitment.

3. The local League

Santa Fe vs. Cali, in the Women’s League Photo: Dimayor – Vizzor Image

Despite the criticism, the pressure to give the women’s league the same importance as the men’s league, to organize longer tournaments, the local championship has been a vital support for soccer players to be successful at the level of selection.

At a continental level, the Colombian league stands out for its journey, there is already an accumulated experience, above leagues such as, for example, Argentina. Even the local clubs have stood out in the Copa Libertadores, precisely for this reason.

In the sub-17 there were already players with significant experience, despite their youth, like Caicedo herself who had already shone with América and Cali.

Players from the National, Santa Fe, and Cali teams, and from the Risaralda, Valle, Bogotá, and Antioquia leagues, have mainly nurtured these two teams.

As the local league feeds on its own talent, the DT has a good spectrum to choose from.

4. They follow the process

Colombia Women’s U-20 National Team See also The trajectory of Major League Soccer's top young talents Photo: Colombian Football Federation

Another key point is that several players who stood out in the South American U-17 also joined this U-20 team. Six players made up the two teams, Sintia Cabezas, Gabriela Rodríguez, Ana María Guzmán, Mary Álvarez, Juana Ortegón and Stefanía Perlaza. Even Linda Caicedo was going to be selected but an injury left her out.

So there is a process, which is synonymous with the structure of women’s football at the national team level.

5. Strong at the South American level. And in the world?

Action from the match Brazil vs. Colombia. Photo: Colombian Football Federation

Qualifying for the World Cup in both categories is a great achievement, but with an asterisk that cannot be left unmentioned: in both South American competitions, Colombia was behind Brazil, which continues to be the great power in the area. In the sub-20, Colombia fell 3-0 to the Brazilians. In the sub-17, the result was more even, just 1-0. They couldn’t be beaten.

The problem is that in the World Cups it will be at another level, with very strong teams, with a long tradition, with heavier leagues, with players who play abroad.

SPORTS

more sports news