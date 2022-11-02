Colombian women’s team is already in the country: emotional reception

The Colombian women’s team arrived this Tuesday at midnight in Bogotá, after participating in the Under-17 World Cup in which he won the silver medal.

The national team made a stopover in Paris, after leaving India. After a long journey, they finally arrived at El Dorado airport.

Journalists and relatives, and some fans, welcomed the players, who had a great performance in the World Cup.

This Wednesday there will be a tribute to the team, at the Movistar Arena. In addition, the players will start their day very early, with a presidential visit.

