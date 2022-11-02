Thursday, November 3, 2022
Colombian women’s team is already in the country: emotional reception

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 2, 2022
in Sports
Colombian women’s U-17 team arrived in Bogotá, amid applause

The national team arrived in Bogotá on Tuesday night.

The Colombian women’s team arrived this Tuesday at midnight in Bogotá, after participating in the Under-17 World Cup in which he won the silver medal.

The national team made a stopover in Paris, after leaving India. After a long journey, they finally arrived at El Dorado airport.

Journalists and relatives, and some fans, welcomed the players, who had a great performance in the World Cup.

This Wednesday there will be a tribute to the team, at the Movistar Arena. In addition, the players will start their day very early, with a presidential visit.

