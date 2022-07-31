Colombian women’s football is on its feet, fighting, resisting and striving to stay that way, even much better. Despite certain structural difficulties, 2022 has been a round year, with qualifications for the under-17, under-20 and senior world championships, with a quota for the Olympic Games, and with a local league that gave a quality jump, although it cries out to be stronger, solid and serious.

The Senior National Team, led by Nelson Abadía, has seduced the country, because with their play they managed to honorably defend the home team in the Copa América. He qualified for the 2023 New Zealand and Australia World Cups and the 2024 Paris Olympics, and although he lost, he bravely played for the Cup title against Brazil this Saturday in Bucaramanga. Colombia demonstrated its growth in the area, ratifying itself as the first country in the region, behind the Brazilians.

2022 shiny

What the senior team has done is a positive repercussion of what the other teams have already achieved this year. The sub-17 was runner-up in the South American Championship in Uruguay, behind Brazil, with a place in the World Cup in Costa Rica, which will be played in August. The sub-20 was runner-up in the South American Championship in Chile, with a place in the World Cup in India in October. For all this, women’s football experts see a splendid picture.

It has been a year of resounding success, with results, with fruit, with important international participations

This is the case of Ricardo Rozo, former Colombian coach and forerunner of the first great golden generation, which exploded in 2010: “It has been an extraordinary year for women’s football in the country, with many favorable results, growth at the national team level”, Rozo told EL TIEMPO. “The sub-17 is going to the World Cup this year, but the other will be a new process; the sub-20 the same; in seniors we see a strong national team, with experience, but this generation adds years, we must create space for new players. It has been a year of resounding success, with results, with fruit, with important international participations”, added Rozo.

So the women’s teams show their faces. They meet their objectives, with experienced players already consolidated such as Catalina Usme or Daniela Montoya, and others who have been moving from one category to another, such as Linda Caicedo, to mention a crack that went from shining in the sub-17s to commanding the greater.

And yet, there is a paradoxical discomfort in the country, because the local league is still fragile. This year, at least, there was a more competitive championship, which was won by América in the final against Cali, with record attendance in Colombia, with 37,100 spectators at the Pascual Guerrero. At the end of the game there was euphoria, it was announced that there would be a league in the second semester, but it was finally dropped due to the refusal of the clubs, who argued economic difficulties.

In the midst of national outrage, the president of the Colombian Football Federation, Ramón Jesurún, promised that in 2023 there will be a league all year. So women’s football awaits that reality.

Nelson Abadía and the celebration with the National Team.

“At the club level, a short but worthy league was made, we regret that there is not a second one, but we believe in the words of President Jesurún of a long league the other year, with financial support. It is essential that there are resources, preparation and that large and small clubs continue to grow, and that will result in the Colombian national teams”, adds DT Rozo.

For now, the World Cups are coming, and the Copa Libertadores in October, which America and Cali will play. So Colombian women’s soccer is on its feet, booming, and going for much more.

Paul Romero

Editor of THE TIME

@PabloRomeroET