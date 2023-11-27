The Colombian women’s national team will have a double confrontation against New Zealand, in preparation for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The two matches will be played in Bogotá: on December 2, the match will be at the El Campín stadium, and on the 5th of the same month, they will face each other at the Metropolitano de Techo.

This Sunday the first players summoned to the concentration of the Colombian Senior Women’s Team began to arrive.

The national team is meeting at the FCF Sports Headquarters in Bogotá. This Monday, November 27, the remaining athletes have arrived to complete the group of 23 called.

Players like Leicy Santos, Manuela Vanegas, Camila Reyes, Daniela Caracas and Gabriela Huertas They are already in concentration.

The Colombian women’s team still does not have a coach after the departure of Nelson Abadía, who left the position after the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, in which the team reached the quarterfinals.

Ángelo Marsiglia, who was Abadía’s assistant, is the coach in charge. He already directed the first two preparation matches, against the United States, in September, resulting in a goalless draw, on October 26, and a 3-0 defeat, on the 29th of the same month.

The big news on the list is the absence of Linda Caicedo, injured on Sunday in the classic between Real Madrid and Barcelona. An ankle injury would take her out of the courts, in principle, until mid-December.

Summoned

Goalkeepers: Catalina Pérez (Werder Bremen, Germany), Luisa Agudelo (Deportivo Cali), Sandra Sepúlveda (Medellín).

Defenders: Carolina Arias (Santa Fe), Ángela Barón (Atlético Nacional), Daniela Arias (América), Daniela Caracas (Espanyol, Spain), Jorelyn Carabalí (Brighton, England), Manuela Vanegas (Real Sociedad, Spain), Mónica Ramos ( Gremio, Brazil), Viviana Acosta (Santa Fe).

Midfielders: Daniela Montoya (Nacional), Gabriela Huertas (Santa Fe), Lady Andrade (Real Brasilia, Brazil), Leicy Santos (Atlético de Madrid), Lorena Bedoya (Real Brasilia, Brazil), Marcela Restrepo (Nacional), María Camila Reyes (Santa Fe)

Forwards: Catalina Usme (America), Elexa Bahr (America), Ivonne Chacón (Valencia, Spain), Manuela Paví (Atlético Mineiro, Brazil), Mayra Ramírez (Levante, Spain).

