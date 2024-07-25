Women’s football was the only team sport in which Colombia managed to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. And as of this Thursday, it begins to seek the dream of a medal for a country in which the 34 that have been achieved were in individual disciplines.

The women’s team will not have it easy. In front of them, in the debut, is France, one of the world powers, and also the local delegation. The match will be held in Lyon at 2 pm Colombia time and will be broadcast on Caracol, RCN and Claro Sports. Also in the same group, Group A, are Canada, the gold winners at Tokyo 2020, and New Zealand.

Only 12 teams participate in the tournament, divided into three groups of four. The top two teams from each group and the two best third-placed teams qualify.

The excitement is high, with a team that maintains the core and the figures from the historic participation in the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand last year, where they reached the quarter-finals. The main loss is the coach, Nelson Abadía, who left the post after the World Cup. His assistant, Angelo Marsiglia, took over as his replacement.

Linda Caicedo, a Real Madrid star and runner-up in the FIFA The Best award in 2023, and Mayra Ramírez, who arrived at Chelsea with a bang, are the cards to show in the third Olympic participation of Colombian women’s football. In the previous two matches, they did not make it past the group stage. Also returning is goalkeeper Catalina Pérez from Werder Bremen after overcoming a knee injury.

Linda Caicedo scored her first double with the Colombian National Team. Photo:Ricardo Bejarano Share

Leicy Santos, a key player for Atlético de Madrid for many years and now a player for Washington Spirit in the American league, is another figure to watch. “The team, especially on a mental level, believes more in itself, knows what it has. We can compete head-to-head against any team. On a technical and tactical level, the team has more tools to play football and achieve great things,” said Leicy.

Only two of the 18 called up by Marsiglia were in the two previous participations: one, the historical scorer of the Selection, Catalina Usme, who is also the only one who knows what it is like to score an Olympic goal: she scored two in Rio 2016. The other is Liana Salazar, who is returning to international competition after missing the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Catalina Usme Photo:Joel Carrett. Efe Share

Goalkeeper Sandra Sepúlveda and midfielder Lady Andrade, who also went to London and Rio, appear on the list of reserves: the coach called up 22 players, but only 18 can register.

“We are preparing ourselves in the best way to make history. That is what we want, to make history with a medal for our country,” Marsiglia said.

The history against France: they beat them in a World Cup

The first victory in a Senior World Cup was achieved against France, today’s opponent: 2-0 in Canada 2015. But there is also a recent match that set the tone: on April 7 last year, in Clermont-Ferrand, Colombia pushed them to the limit and was leading 2-0 in the 50th minute. But then they couldn’t keep up the pace and ended up losing 5-2. Now they hope that the story will be different.

The two previous participations of the National Team in the Olympics

Colombia will be participating in the Olympic Games in women’s football for the third time. In London 2012, the team said goodbye without winning or scoring: they lost 2-0 against North Korea, 3-0 against the United States and 1-0 against France.

Then, in Rio 2016, they also failed to make it past the group stage: they fell 4-0 to France and 1-0 to New Zealand, who they will also face in Paris. They closed with a draw against the USA (2-2).

Jose Orlando Ascencio

Sports Deputy Editor

@josasc

