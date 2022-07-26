Colombian women’s coach analyzes live the move to the Cup final

Colombia qualified for the 2023 Women’s World Cup and the 2024 Paris Olympics by defeating Argentina 1-0 this Monday in the semifinals of the Copa América, in the Colombian city of Bucaramanga. A goal by Linda Caicedo in the 63rd gave joy to an undefeated team that had thousands of fans at the Alfonso López stadium as its squires.

Nelson Abadia, DT of Colombia.

The goal unbalanced a duel in which Colombia, accustomed to good play, had to change the script against a tough rival who stood up despite pressure from the stands.

This Tuesday, coach Nelson Abadíaleader of this team, speaks with EL TIEMPO from 2 pm, about the passage to the final and the qualification for the Olympics and the World Cup.

Now Colombia is waiting for the winner of the duel between Brazil and Paraguay, which will be played on Tuesday, in the Copa América final. The tournament grants three direct places to the World Cup and two to the Paris-2014 Olympic Games.

Colombia last played a World Cup in Canada-2015 and an Olympics in Rio de Janeiro-2016.

