Wednesday, July 27, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Colombian women’s coach analyzes live the move to the Cup final

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 26, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
2
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Nelson Abbey

Nelson Abadía and the celebration with the National Team.

Nelson Abadía and the celebration with the National Team.

Nelson Abadía talks about the team’s victory against Argentina in the semifinal.

Colombia qualified for the 2023 Women’s World Cup and the 2024 Paris Olympics by defeating Argentina 1-0 this Monday in the semifinals of the Copa América, in the Colombian city of Bucaramanga. A goal by Linda Caicedo in the 63rd gave joy to an undefeated team that had thousands of fans at the Alfonso López stadium as its squires.

See also  "James was honest with us, then ...". That's why Brooklyn sold Harden

Speak Abbey

Nelson Abbey

Nelson Abadia, DT of Colombia.

The goal unbalanced a duel in which Colombia, accustomed to good play, had to change the script against a tough rival who stood up despite pressure from the stands.

This Tuesday, coach Nelson Abadíaleader of this team, speaks with EL TIEMPO from 2 pm, about the passage to the final and the qualification for the Olympics and the World Cup.

Now Colombia is waiting for the winner of the duel between Brazil and Paraguay, which will be played on Tuesday, in the Copa América final. The tournament grants three direct places to the World Cup and two to the Paris-2014 Olympic Games.

Colombia last played a World Cup in Canada-2015 and an Olympics in Rio de Janeiro-2016.

SPORTS

more sports news

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

See also  Video | In the Secrets of the Dakar: automatic tire inflation

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to be always informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Colombian #womens #coach #analyzes #live #move #Cup #final

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Nearby, the twins of the oar: with Luca and Marco the dynasty continues at the U19 World Cup

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.