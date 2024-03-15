The family of Luz Angela Barrios Bacca is awaiting the repatriation of his body from Poland after his sudden death. The 44-year-old Colombian had migrated to Europe and had obtained employment when she collapsed in a matter of days due to illness.

Barrios, native of Villavicencio, left the country at the end of October 2023.

“She traveled to Spain in search of work. There she was not presented with the opportunities she expected. They told her that there were more opportunities in Poland, so she left,” said her sister in dialogue with EL TIEMPO.

In Poland, he got a job in a factory that assembles car roofs. Frequently, he shared with his family and children in Colombia how his life was going and some photographs in the country.

However, on Friday, March 8, Women's Day, she contacted her sister to alert her.: “She told me that she had had an accident, like fainting. They took her to a clinic and they determined that she had a tumor in the heart“.

The doctors at the Clinical Military Hospital in the city of Wrocław considered that he should undergo a emergency surgery after analyzing your casewith a history of hypertension, anemia and high sugar.

“The last time I spoke with her, she called to say goodbye. I sensed it. She couldn't resist the surgery,” said her sister.

He died on March 11.

The repatriation of the body of a Colombian woman from Poland

The family began collecting funds and He already has a large part of the money to pay for repatriation of neighborhoods. Initially, they had been told that the amount was between eight thousand and 11 thousand euros (33 to 46 million pesos), but they have obtained discounts that allowed them to give way to the process.

“The Foreign Ministry and the Consulate have supported us in the procedures and documentation,” he said.

Luz Ángela Barrios had three children. Photo:Courtesy Share

“Thank you to everyone who has collaborated with us financially and emotionally. What you want is for your loved one to be by our side to say goodbye,” concluded his sister.

The Colombian's three children are waiting for her arrival. One of them will travel to Poland to expedite repatriation.

