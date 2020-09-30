A Colombian woman, who was reported missing for two years, was found floating in the Caribbean Sea off the coast of the municipality of Puerto Colombia.

As reported Newsweek, 46-year-old Angelica Gaitan did not contact her relatives for two years and was considered missing.

On September 26, Colombian fishermen found her almost two kilometers offshore at sea.

According to the men who saved her, Gaitana was in shock, was frozen and could not speak.

Later, after receiving medical assistance, the woman reported that two years ago she had run away from her roommate, who abused her. Gaitana noted that she wandered the streets in Barranquilla for six months, and then ended up in a shelter where they provide assistance to women who have suffered from cruelty in relationships.

However, a few months ago, social workers learned that her former partner had moved to another city and asked to leave the shelter.

Gaitana said she was desperate and decided to jump into the sea. She doesn’t remember exactly how long she spent in the water, but she thanked the fishermen who saved her.

On September 24, it was reported that a 73-year-old resident of the village of Bolsheorlovskoye was found alive in the Bor area of ​​the Nizhny Novgorod region three days later, who went into the forest in one dressing gown.