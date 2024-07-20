According to the criteria of

The TikToker told her more than 71 thousand followers that the trick is very simple and only requires three things: your cell phone, headphones and installing a app with which you can download the Spanish audio of the movies you want to watch.

In the recording the tiktoker explained that You just have to download the app on your cell phonethis will help you track the nearest movie theaters and their listings. Once you select which tape you want to watch, all you have to do is download the audio in spanish. María José Quiroga pointed out that the audio will take approximately 5 minutes to download, so it is best to do it at home.

Once you are in the cinema, You will only need to play the app with the downloaded audio.put on your headphones and enjoy the movie in spanishas he assures that this method is very effective.

TheaterEars, the app for enjoying Spanish-language movies in U.S. theaters



It is a application that can be downloaded for free. According to the app’s official site: “For too long, language has prevented families from getting together to go to the movies. Now you can take your parents, grandparents, and other friends and family to the movies, regardless of what language they speak, with the TheaterEars app“. This application is available for Android and iOS system.