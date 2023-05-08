On April 26, a 21-year-old Colombian who lives in Mexico murdered a minor, presumably, for being the ex-girlfriend of the woman’s current partner.

The incident occurred in the municipality of Corrector, in the state of Queretaro, and was recorded on security cameras.

According to the authorities, Teresa is the Colombian who tried to get close to Mariana Pechir, a 17-year-old girl, who was the ex-girlfriend of the woman’s current partner.

When the friendship was developing between these two people, Mariana realized that Teresa was the girlfriend of her ex-partner and decides to end his friendship with the Colombian.

Teresa insisted on continuing the friendship and asked Mariana that they could see each other to solve their problems. That is how They met in the Puerta Real Fraccionamiento on Wednesday, April 26.

The minor arrived at the scene and, after engaging in a conversation, Teresa he shot Mariana. The Colombian women he fled and went to change clothes to distract the authorities. Despite her efforts, Teresa left the suitcase with the clothes and the firearm in the establishment where she changed clothes and then fled to the state of Oaxaca.

Video capture of the woman who murdered Mariana Pechir.

Thanks to the security cameras of the place, the woman was captured and after being in Oaxaca for eight days she was transferred to Querétaro, where They charged him with the crime of attempted homicide.

On the other hand, Mariana passed away on May 5, after fighting for nine days for his life in the General Hospital of Querétaro. The young woman’s family decided to donate her organs to help save other lives.

It is also known that Mariana’s family is trying to have the crime that this woman committed be classified as attempted homicide to intentional homicide. In addition, it was learned that Mariana’s ex-partner abused her verbally, physically and emotionally and, after they broke up, her ex-boyfriend’s friends threatened to kill her. These threats are now received by her family after the death of the minor.

