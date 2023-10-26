The Brownsville Police, United States, found a Colombian woman lying on a road in strange circumstances. After the first analyzes and inquiries, they managed to identify her and establish contact with her family.

(Also: The flow of Colombian migrants to the United States skyrocketed again: why?).

The discovery occurred around 8 pm on Saturday, October 21. A patrol attended the case on 600 W Street and Fifth Street in the city of the state of Texas, close to the border with Mexico.

The woman did not respond to the uniformed officers’ calls. She was unconscious in the middle of the street. Authorities declared her dead at the scene. According to her, she had no visible wounds on her body.

The Police confirmed in the last hours that he was of Colombian nationality and was 50 years old. They immediately began the process to contact those close to him and notify them of the death.

“The deceased has been identified as Patricia Montaño Murillo, from Ibagué, Colombia. “Her family has positively identified her at this time,” they said.

(Also: The United States’ new method of helping migrant children at the border.)

“An autopsy has been ordered to determine the cause of death. It is an active investigation at this time,” they said without providing further details..

“My thoughts, prayers and condolences go to the family. RIP Beautiful, we will miss you,” said a Brownsville citizen on social networks upon learning of the death.

“Whoever she was… Have a little respect! She is someone’s daughter, mother, grandmother, sister, cousin, aunt regardless of her lifestyle!” another person said due to the hasty hypotheses that have been made of the case.

(See: Work in the United States: employment permit for immigrants will have an important adjustment).

Brownsville receives hundreds of migrants a day

The city in the state of Texas is a crucial point after the passage of migrants across the border with Mexico. In fact, in recent days, Brownsville authorities reported the entry of 3,000 migrants in just 48 hours, who had crossed the Rio Grande.

According to the official report, the majority of migrants are from Ecuador, Colombia and Venezuela.

(You can consult: Undocumented people with more than 10 years in the United States can process the green card).

WEEKEND RECAP! Another busy weekend in #RGV as Border Patrol agents continue to interdict large groups of migrants entering illegally into #USESdisrupting human smuggling events, & executing narcotic seizures, both, at our border & immigration checkpoints. pic.twitter.com/ReSLnGwP2f — Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez (@USBPChiefRGV) October 23, 2023

“Regardless of the challenge, our agents remain united using mobile technology to identify and classify each person in these groups,” said Border Patrol Chief Gloria I. Chávez.

You can also see:

– They abandon the body of a Colombian minor in the middle of the street in Chile: this is known.

– A harsh prison sentence is handed down to a Colombian ‘youtuber’ for sexual abuse of a child.

– The ‘unimpeachable’ woman who terrorizes people with knife attacks without saying a word in Tunja.

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL