The Miami Beach Police, in southeastern Florida (USA), is investigating this Thursday the death, for reasons not yet disclosed, of a possibly Colombian woman in a hotel room in this coastal city.

Police officers appeared on Tuesday night at the hotel Sherry Frontenaclocated on popular Collins Avenue in Miami Beach, after receiving a call from a woman requesting information about her co-worker, who had not been seen at her post since December 3.

Police officers who entered the hotel found the body of a woman in a room and They are investigating the case as a homicide.

“The Miami Beach Police (MBPD) received a call from a woman requesting a social assistance check for a co-worker, who had been last seen on Saturday, December 3,” Ernesto Rodríguez, spokesman, said in an email. of the MBPD.

Nelson Tabares, who identified himself as the son of the disappeared woman to the Local 10 News channel from Colombia, said that the body found corresponded to his mother, Marelbi Ruiz Lara, 47.

Tabares indicated to the outlet that they had asked the hotel for a social assistance check (from Ruiz Lara), after not hearing from his mother for days. Hotel staff replied to the woman’s relatives that the door of her room was blocked by a mattress.

A team from the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner’s Office moved the woman’s body from the hotel on Wednesday morning and is currently examining the causes of her death.

Apparently, Ruiz Lara was temporarily staying at the hotel with her boyfriend, but no further information has been released. Police have yet to confirm the victim’s identity or release further details.