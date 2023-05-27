The search of one elderly woman, native of Colombia, intensifies in the ejido communities of Ramos Arizpe, Coahuilaafter he lost contact with his relatives since Sunday, May 14, when He went out for a walk through a ranch in the Las Rosas ejido and never returned.

The children of Marta Granados appeared this Thursday at the facilities of the southern delegation of the State Attorney General’s Office, where they were received by the institution’s staff, who informed them about the progress of the investigation. Despite having received support from various authorities and residents of nearby ejidal communities, until now they have failed to find any trace of their mother.

Marta disappeared on the afternoon of May 14 while walking in a ranch where she had gone with her husband to carry out work related to the agricultural industry.

We have a biofertilizer company, and my father is the scientific director. He is an agronomist who is still working. We came to provide advice to the owner of that ranch and to train his staff in the use of inputs, explained Juan Castelblanco, one of the sons.

After arriving at the ranch, located 48 kilometers from Ramos Arizpe, his father decided to start Sunday by supervising the land and doing calculations for the project. Marta went with him, but at some point in the afternoon she expressed tiredness and her desire to walk back. Since then, that was the last time they had any concrete lead.

The first investigations focused on the possibility that, in one of those episodes, the 78 year old woman had experienced some moment of confusion and decided to return home to the state of Querétaro.

“You may have thought: ‘I have to get home.’ They live in San Juan del Río, Querétaro. That was the initial line of investigation. We extended collaboration with the authorities of Nuevo León, Zacatecas, Guanajuato, San Luis Potosí and finally with the state of Querétaro, but we have not obtained results on that side either,” commented Juan.