Colombian Jonathan Montoya Rendón, who was on the list of ‘most wanted’ by the Spanish authorities, turned himself in to the policeHis face had been released by investigators in recent weeks in an attempt to locate him.

Based on the report from the Spanish National Police, after “all lines of investigation” had been exhausted, it was decided to include him on the list of the 10 most wanted fugitives in that country.

The authority said on July 17 that “pressure following the publication of the campaign” forced him to come forward.

“The campaign, which was broadcast by all media outlets and the National Police’s social networks with 4,000,000 views, prompted the fugitive, subjected to media pressure, to contact the police authorities in order to turn himself in,” he said.

Jonathan Montoya Rendon. Photo:Spanish Police Share

Montoya Rendón went to the Canillas Police Complex and was arrested there by agents of the National Police and the Municipal Police of Madrid.

The crime and the conviction for which they were looking for a Colombian in Spain

The Colombian has been convicted for participating in the 2009 murder in Spain of drug lord Leonidas Vargasone of Pablo Escobar’s partners.

Vargas had been sentenced in Colombia for drug trafficking, homicide, illegal possession of weapons and illicit enrichment. However, he had gone to Europe, where he tried to remain unnoticed.

Leonidas Vargas. Photo:Private file Share

Although the boss had been arrested, he was on parole awaiting trial when He had to be admitted to the 12 de Octubre Hospital in Madrid due to a lung condition.

“The head of the Colombian Caquetá cartel and partner of a well-known Colombian drug lord was killed on request. The murdered man, who was hospitalised for a lung condition, was shot four times with a pistol fitted with a silencer,” the National Police said.

Montoya Rendón was sentenced to 24 years in prison for the crimes of murder and illegal possession of weaponsHowever, he escaped from prison in September 2023 after requesting leave.

In the last weeks of July 2024, authorities launched a crusade to locate him. Sources close to the investigation told EFE that as a result, he was recognized by his employer and his landlord, although neither of them alerted the police.

He will be back behind bars and is expected to be tried now for absconding.

*With information from EFE