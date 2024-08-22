Brandon Acevedo Ochoa, A 22-year-old Colombian citizen was arrested on Thursday for his alleged involvement in a multimillion-dollar cyber scam that affected a company in Tigre, Argentina, dedicated to the sale and rental of road machinery. This was reported to ‘La Nación’ by qualified judicial sources.

According to the criteria of

The arrest, carried out by the Buenos Aires police and the City Police, was the outcome of an investigation that lasted several months and was carried out by the Specialized Fiscal Unit for Cybercrime Investigations (Ufeic) of the San Isidro Judicial Department.

Acevedo Ochoa, who last December was the victim of a violent robbery at his residence in Villa Urquiza, where Venezuelan criminals stole 5,000 dollars (more than $20 million) and mobile phones, now faces accusations of being responsible for a hack that resulted in the theft of 70 million Argentine pesos (more than $300 million) from a company located in Don Torcuato.

The attackers in the December robbery, caught on security cameras in the building, insistently demanded more money, raising suspicions that they may have known about his role as a hacker beforehand.

Police arrested two Venezuelans after an armed robbery in Villa Urquiza, Buenos Aires. A third criminal escaped. They stole 5 thousand dollars. (Argentina)pic.twitter.com/805yfp7Luf — BREAKING NEWS ON (@ultimahoraenx) December 20, 2023

The investigation into the cyber scam began in April this year when an employee of the affected company detected unauthorized access to the company’s bank accounts. After entering the Token codes necessary to validate the ‘home banking’ browser, the system was blocked, which raised suspicions of a computer attack. When the equipment was disconnected and the bank was contacted, it was discovered that transfers of 57 million Argentine pesos (just over 245 million) and 10,000 dollars had been made to various accounts.

Cybercrime specialists They tracked the money movements and determined that it was transformed into cryptocurrencies, specifically in USDT, and then transferred to decentralized accounts, including one on Binance, linked to Acevedo Ochoa. These operations were carried out through the use of Trojan-type malware, introduced through a phishing campaign that infected the victim’s computer without their knowledge.

“The entire maneuver was carried out by infecting the device with the use of Trojan-type malware.which was previously installed on the computer, without the victim’s knowledge and consent, through a phishing campaign carried out by email. Once the victim’s bank account was controlled, the money that was deposited was diversified into different fiduciary money accounts belonging to financial mules, who made an essential contribution by making financial accounts available to them,” is evident from the judicial file to which ‘La Nación’ had access.

An investigator related to the case suggested that the robbery suffered by Acevedo Ochoa in December could have been linked to his illegal activity. “We believe that the Venezuelan thieves knew that Acevedo was a hacker. It was a ‘raid’ between criminals,” the detective told the aforementioned media outlet.

The violent sequence of the robbery in Villa Urquiza



The robbery of Brandon Acevedo Ochoa last December was recorded by the security cameras of the building in Villa Urquiza, where the Venezuelan criminals broke in violently. In the images, it can be seen how they threaten the victims with firearms and subdue them in the hall of the building.

They were then taken by force to the terrace, and upon discovering that Acevedo Ochoa’s girlfriend lived in apartment 301, they went up to the third floor to carry out the robbery. The three occupants of the apartment were tied hand and foot with plastic ties. One of the robbers kept Acevedo Ochoa’s girlfriend under threat in a room, while the others continued to demand more money from the young Colombian.

When the police arrived at the scene, alerted by a neighbour, the attackers tried to escape through the balcony. Two of them were arrested, while a third managed to escape.

Gabriel Di Nicola

The Nation (Argentina) / GDA

More news in EL TIEMPO

*This content was rewritten with the assistance of artificial intelligence, based on information from La Nación (GDA), and was reviewed by a journalist and an editor.