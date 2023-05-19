Last weekend, the Colombian woman was assassinated in San Francisco, California. Mayra Alejandra Romero MolinaAccording to the authorities, the alleged attacker is her fiancé, Edward Pajoy Delgado.



(It may interest you: Are the titles to be an ambassador sold? This is how the US appoints its diplomats).

The body of the 28-year-old woman was found lifeless by the authorities last May 16. The investigations indicate that it was the couple, Edward Pajoy Delgadowho took her life in celebration of Mother’s Day.

Romero had arrived in the United States in 2022 together with his partner and their 8-year-old daughter in search of the American dream. The woman was seeking her legal stay in the country, but she still He did not have official documents and this has made it difficult to repatriate the body.

For this reason, the victim’s family created an initiative through Go Found Me to be able tocollect the money to bring Romero to his country.

(You may be interested: Attention: Montana becomes the first state to ban TikTok in the United States).

The family of Mayra Alejandra Romero, a Colombian murdered by her partner in San Francisco, desperately tries to get resources to repatriate her body. They are in Granada, Meta. For Colombian compatriots who want to help, in the link:https://t.co/mgdHoL4dZ4 — Juan Camilo Merlano (@JuanCMerlano) May 17, 2023

“This beautiful Colombian woman, hardworking, fighter, wanting to get ahead and offer better conditions to her 8-year-old daughter, found her death at the hands of the monster she called ‘my love’ for years. Today this woman needs us to repatriate his body and give his family the opportunity to say goodbye, even without understanding why this man took them from their lives. Today we cry out for help and justice”, is the message that accompanies the initiative on this platform.

Finally, the family affirms on the platform that seek justice for Mayra and the collection goal is 15$,000 to repatriate the body.



More news

Democrats ask Biden to use the 14th amendment to raise the debt ceiling without Congress

The US updates the reception process for migrants from four countries: what changes?

Casa Cruz, the most expensive restaurant in New York: USD$500,000 to eat with stars

Laura Camila Ramos

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL