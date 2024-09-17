What should have been a Exciting travel experience for a couple of young Colombians became a nightmare when they were rejected at entry to Mexico. The story, shared by Vero García on TikTok, captured the attention of thousands of people, and revealed how a simple review of his cell phone led to his being denied entry into the country.

At first, they presented their itinerary and answered questions about their tourist plans, which included visits to the Tolantongo Caves and a balloon ride. The immigration officer checked his documents, He stamped their passports and kindly welcomed them to what would be their new destination of visit..

The unexpected twist of the story and the failed trip to Mexico



However, the situation changed dramatically when a Second immigration agent asked them for additional information. Although they were initially asked to show their accommodation reservation, The agent diverted his attention to his boyfriend’s cell phone..

The review, which was supposed to be routine, It became a deeper inspection. The agent began to search Keywords on the young man’s WhatsApp, such as ‘coyote’ and ‘border’and later found a chat with a cousin who lives in the United States. The agent misinterpreted the conversation with his relative as proof that The couple had intentions of traveling to the United States.

According to the young woman, although the chat simply offered hospitality in case of visiting that country, The official concluded that there was an intention to cross the border. This perception led to a intensive review and a decision of inadmissibility. The denial of his entry into Mexico was followed by a deportation process that turned out to be long and complicated.

The couple was separated and kept incommunicado for just over 24 hours.. Despite explanations and evidence of their true intentions, the officers insisted that The conversation on the cell phone was enough to justify the inadmissibility. Finally, they were sent back to Colombia without their passports until just before boarding the plane.

“When they told us we had been denied entry, I thought they were going to give us our cell phones and send us back to Colombia immediately, but no. It was a terrible deal“Security personnel accompanied us to the plane, just before boarding they gave us our cell phones, but not our passports,” said García.