Colombian U-20 team closed their tour of Spain with a tremendous win: 18-0!

The Colombian U-20 team found the goals, and in large quantities, that they had been missing in the first two games of the tour of Spain. These games are part of the preparation for the World Cup in the category.

The tournament is scheduled to be played in Indonesia between May 20 and June 11, but political issues could force a change of venue. Fifa has not yet made a final decision on the matter.

The team led by Héctor Cárdenas had just lost 2-0 to Wales and drew 0-0 against Sweden. But this Tuesday it was revealed in an impressive way: Colombia overwhelmed the Under-20 team of Real Murcia, which they defeated 18-0!

Colombia went into halftime with a 6-0 advantage, with scores by Luis Quintero (2), Miguel Monsalve, Óscar Cortés and Jorge Cabezas Hurtado (2).

The second half brought 12 more scores, in which players like Mateo Mejía, Yaser Asprilla, Tomás Ángel, Luis Ángel Díaz and Leyner Palacios were also present on the scoreboard.

“It was a very positive tour for us as a coaching staff, we were able to look at new options and the current state of some players who are also looking for an opportunity in the national team”said the technician Cárdenas.

“Our universe of soccer players to make up the final group is larger and having international rivals like these are a good measure of preparation for what we are going to face in the World Cup in Indonesia,” added the coach.

Colombia qualified for the World Cup after finishing in third place in the South American Cup, which was played in Cali and Bogotá between January 19 and February 12.

