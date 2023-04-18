Jose Antonio Potes Caez He is a young man from Valle del Cauca who decided to go to El Salvador in January 2023 looking for better and economic opportunities. According to him he affirmed channel onethis man was attracted by the security offered by President Nayib Bukele.

Potes’ mother, Elena, says that her son was detained by several soldiers without informing her of the crimes for which he was going to be captured. “Every day I go to bed and start crying.”

Colombian imprisoned in El Salvador

“They won’t let me see it because of the regime there,” said the Colombian’s mother.

His wife, Claudia Marcela García, assured the aforementioned medium that, based on information that came to them from El Salvador, Jose Antonio Potes He was arrested for belonging to the criminal gang ‘Mara 18’ from Colombia.

The family assures that the young man has no history in Colombia and, apparently, he was captured by a tattoo on his chest. “They won’t let me see it because of that regime there. He has only one tattoo on his chest and it is my mother’s name, the date my mother was born, and the date my mother was missing from us,” said the young Colombian’s mother.

Eliana Potes, mother of the 27-year-old, hopes that the Foreign Ministry can help them establish the conditions in which her son would be in this mega-prison and if the versions are affirmative, that her son be released and brought back to Colombia.

El Salvador: the first 2,000 gang members are transferred to the Bukele mega-prison



The first 2,000 gang members were transferred to the “largest in America” ​​mega-prison, designed to shelter 40,000 criminals, announced the president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, who is waging a “war” against these groups.

“Today at dawn, in a single operation, we transferred the first 2,000 gang members to the Center for the Confinement of Terrorism (CECOT),” President Bukele said on his Twitter account, referring to that center.

The gigantic prison, equipped with high-tech surveillance, was inaugurated at the beginning of February by Bukele himself. Built in a rural valley on the outskirts of the city of Tecoluca, some 74 km southeast of San Salvador, the CECOT stands out for its rigorous entry controls.

