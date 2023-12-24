That of Marta Fascina, 33-year-old Forza Italia deputy, ex-partner of Silvio Berlusconi, could be a key testimony to clarify the story of the alleged Colombian will of the founder of Forza Italia. Testament spoken of by the Turin entrepreneur Marco Di Nunzio, who claims an apparent bequest in favor of him from the Knight. According to what was reported by Corriere della Sera today, Fascina in the Milan Prosecutor's Office was in fact asked if on 21 September 2021, his partner was at the notary in Cartagena to draw up the will, as Di Nunzio claims. In front of the Milan prosecutor Marcello Viola and his deputy Roberta Amadeo Fascina, he leafed through a diary with Berlusconi's commitments in those days, ruling out that the Italian was in Colombia. In the matter, which is enriched today with a new chapter, the Milan prosecutor's office has opened a case for forgery of wills and attempted fraud.

