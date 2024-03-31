The main draw of the Colsanitas Zurich 2024 Cup was drawn, the only tournament in the WTA 250 category in South America based on the clay courts of the Country Club of Bogotá, and in which Colombian tennis players take part. Camila Osorio, Emiliana Arango, Yuliana Monroy, Valentina Mediorreal and Mariana Higuita.

Meanwhile, Emiliana Arango, who will play for the first time in the main draw of this competition without the need for an invitation letter, will face the Argentine Julia Riera in her first presentation, in what will be her second confrontation, so far the only precedent It occurred in the second round of the W25 in Mosquera, Cundinamarca, with victory for the coffee player 6-1, 6-7(11) and 6-3.

The others

It should be noted that, if Emiliana is the winner in her first presentation, she could compete in the second round with the German Tatjana Maria, second seed and current two-time champion; In fact, if Arango and Osorio win in their first two matches, Colombia will secure a representative in the semifinals, since the Antioqueña and the Cucuteña will clash in the quarterfinals.

Yuliana Monroy, who is playing for the second time in the main draw of the Colsanitas Zurich Cup, will debut against the British Francesca Jones, who reached the semifinals of this competition last year.

For its part, Valentina Medioreal will face the Russian Kamilla Rakhimova, No. 95 in the WTA ranking and eighth seed, and, Mariana Higuita to the Mexican Renata Zarazúa. Both Mediorreal and Higuita will make their debut in the main draw of a WTA 250 tournament.