Colombia had a very good week in the Conmebol tournaments, with the anticipated classification of Nacional to the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores, and the triumphs of Medellín and Pereira. Also, in the Copa Sudamericana, Millonarios is close to qualifying for the round of 16 after their impressive victory against Peñarol, 3-1.

This Friday the ideal eleven of the two tournaments in the week were known and the Colombian teams are present.

The ideal eleven in the South American

Millionaires Celebration Photo: Nestor Gomez – WEATHER

The Brazilian goalkeeper Neto Volpi, from Deportes Tolima, and the defender of Millonarios, Jorge Arias, were among the outstanding players of date 4.

Arias, who became a key piece for Alberto Gamero after Ómar Bertel’s injury, he is the undisputed starter on the left wing. The central defender who is playing as a winger scored the first goal in the 3-1 victory against Peñarol.

Goalkeeper Volpi, who was hired by Tolima to play for Sudamericana after William Cuesta’s serious injury, made his debut this week in the goalless draw against Tigre. The Brazilian, from the past in América de Cali, was key to taking a point from Argentina and not being eliminated with two days to go.

Ideal team: Volpi (Tolima); Adryelson (Botafogo), Rodríguez (Quito League), Arias (Millionaires); Carrasco (Palestinian), Rato (Sao Paulo), Maroni (San Lorenzo), Togni (Defense and Justice); Sasha (Bragantino), Sosa (Audax Italiano) and Boselli (Students).

The best in Copa Libertadores

Game action Melgar vs. National Photo: Jose Sotomayor. efe

In the Copa Libertadores, the defender of Atlético Nacional Danovis Banguero, who scored the goal in the 0-1 win against Melgar, and Andrés Ibargüen, from Medellín, author of one of the goals of the Powerful in their 2-1 win against Nacional de Montevideo.

Ideal eleven: Britos (Liverpool); Ramírez (Monagas), Banguero (National), Rojas (Racing); Yotún (Sporting Cristal), Henríquez (Ñublense), Torres (Olimpia), Ibargüen (DIM); Artur (Palmeiras), Fernández (Bolivar) and Paulinho (Atletico Mineiro).

