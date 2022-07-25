Colombian team vs. Argentina, live: follow the women’s Copa América

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Colombia Women's National Team
Colombia Women’s National Team
Match for a place in the grand final, this Monday in Bucaramanga.
July 25, 2022, 05:49 PM
The teams of Colombia and Argentina will meet on Monday in the first semifinal of the Copa América Femeninaan owner to whom both teams arrive confident and with the dream of playing in the final of the continental tournament, as well as ensuring a direct place in the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.
The match will be played before a crowd at the Alfonso López stadium in the city of Bucaramanga, where the championship final will also be played on Saturday, with Brazil and Paraguay in the other semifinal.
Colombia vs. Argentina
Semifinal
Time: 7 p.m.
Bucaramanga
lineups
July 25, 2022, 05:49 PM
