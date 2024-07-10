“TWe have an immense challenge before us. The answer to the question of what our goals are is one word: victory! Victory, at any cost; victory, despite any fear; victory, no matter how hard the road may be… Victory, because without victory there is no survival!

I know many of you recognize that legendary speech by Winston Churchill on the day of his inauguration as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, with the Second war already begun and Holland was about to fall under Hitler’s Nazi yoke. And yes: it is the same historic speech in which he said: “I offer only blood, sweat and tears.”

That memory came to me when I was thinking about how to describe to you the task that you have tonight. Colombia selection in the semi-final of the Copa America against Uruguay.

I was thinking about how to describe to you the immense challenge that the team you lead represents. Marcelo Bielsa for this Colombia that has filled the entire country with hope for its game, its goals, its victories and its heroes in shorts.

And perhaps I remembered that speech from my old history classes because the only valid word for Colombia today is victory. There is no other way, even though the challenge is extreme and formidable.

Tonight’s game, of course, is not the same as the one played with Paraguaythe seventh in the South American qualifiers and which has just fired its coach; neither against Costa Rica or Panama. Tonight’s game against Uruguay It is a one-on-one match, a duel of power to power, with a balanced forecast, as was the 1-1 against Brazil, even if the draw would be more of a reward for them.

How to play Uruguay?

Uruguay is, with Colombiathe other team that has played the best in this Copa America, above Argentina and her rose-petaled path to Tuesday’s semi-final against Canada with the thorn that he stepped on Ecuador In rooms.

I wonder Camila Espinel In an email: “How to play Uruguay?” My initial response was: “Same!” Colombia is in fashion in this Copa America for its attacking game, for its immense James, for its development on the wings with Díaz and Muñoz, for its internal game with Arias and Ríos, for its truck power with John Cordoba on point, with his aerial goal-scoring force on dead balls…

Colombia is also in fashion because it reads the games well and plays short if necessary, or long if the game requires it; because if it has to have the ball in long series of passes, it does so, or because if the game requires entering into a hand-to-hand fight with bare hands, it does so…

I, a simple sports editor of this newspaper and cautious by nature, am calling for a checkmark to be put on the correct defensive play against Uruguay, the sensation of the South American qualifiers and one of the most powerful teams in the Copa América for being an attacker, for its wing play, for its pressure in the opponent’s half, for being strong in the header and because it knows how to enter bare-chested and with bare hands: it is the founder of the ‘fight club’.

Today Colombia can only say victory, as Churchill said. There is nothing else to say…

Gabriel Meluk

Sports editor at EL TIEMPO

@MelukLeCuenta