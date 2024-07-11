When it’s playing, it’s playing, when it’s holding on, it’s holding on, and when it’s brave, it’s brave. When it’s with all the courage, with all the substance, with all the bravery and the bravery, then it plays like this… Colombia is not only lyrical, it is strength! It is a macho woman!

Copa America finalist! They beat Uruguay 1-0 in a match of handsome men, of men, of people with testosterone and neurons, of hot blood and cold brains.

Let Argentina, with its merengue and sweet path to the final, know that Colombia, on Sunday in Miami, will leave its skin, bones, blood, sweat and soul to win the Copa America!

Semi-final that goes down in history

This Wednesday’s semi-final in Charlotte is one that will go down in the history of the tournament. What an adrenaline-filled match, what a tactical game, what a duel of endurance and courage, what an emotional football encounter!

Phew! The goal and the correct expulsion of Daniel Munoz they marked the hour of the match.

Uruguay, with its three defenders and four midfielders, put a spoke in the wheel of Colombia’s offensive and lyrical game. James did not get hold of it and the only way out was Díaz’s dribble. Arias moved to the right to give Muñoz a hand with Jamez Rodriguez and try to give partnership to Richard Ríos.

And it was Ríos who started the first decisive play by winning a corner after a Uruguayan ambush… and after two clear Uruguayan errors by Darwin Núñez (thank God he’s wearing his boots the wrong way!) and a header that went wide by John Cordoba.

Minute 39: James Rodríguez, the true left-footed poet in the history of Colombia, put his half into that corner: he curled the shot to the far post, just wide.

There, Jefferson Lerma, with a huge leap, a skyscraper jump and his hammer header between the post and the goalkeeper, scored the only goal of the game, the one that qualified for the final, the third final in history for Colombia.

And from joy to suffering. Muñoz got angry and, already with a yellow card, he elbowed him unnecessarily, childishly, irresponsibly and was sent off just before half-time.

Another game for Colombia

And there began another match! The heroics began, this page that will be legendary for the Copa America began to be written! To complete, Richard Ríos was injured, complaining of a stomp on his knee.

Uruguay used all kinds of attacks it could. And Colombia used all the defenders it could. And so the match was one of tension for Uruguay looking for a goal, and they had one: one by Luis Suárez that hit the post, another shot close to Núñez, the ball that goalkeeper Camilo Vargas saved at the end, just like he saved it against Brazil and how he saved a ball off the goal line against Panama with the back of his head.

Colombia and Lorenzo played a tough game, Uruguayan style, with five defenders and three defensive midfielders, like Gabriel Ochoa against Maradona in 1986.

And with Díaz first and then Sinisterra to counterattack. There was no room for James. Nor for John Arias.

Incredible: Castaño and Uribe did not take a single ball away, but they did concede two unusual passes at the end of the match to end the anguish.

In the end, to the final! To the handsome, to the macho, damn it! To the heroic!

