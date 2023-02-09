a motivated Colombia selection will seek this Thursday to secure their qualification for the Under-20 World Cup in Indonesia when they face Brazil for the penultimate day of the final hexagonal of the South American category, which already has its pass secured to the World Cup.

Colombia will play with the advantage of knowing the previous results of the matches of Paraguay and Venezuela, the only teams that threaten their classification.

accounts and hours



It should be remembered that Colombia wakes up without having qualified for the World Cup, since there are two dates left and Venezuela and Paraguay could still score 7 points. If that happens and Colombia loses its two games (the last one against Venezuela, on Sunday) it would be eliminated.

Colombia team celebrates goal against Ecuador.

But if Venezuela or Paraguay stumble this afternoon, Colombia would qualify for tonight’s game. Venezuela faces Ecuador at 3 pm, and Paraguay faces Uruguay at 5:30 pm Both games, at the Techo stadium.



But if both win, Colombia will need at least one point, a tie, to ensure a place among the best four in the final hexagonal that will qualify for the World Cup at the end of May.

Because? Because the tournament regulations indicate that in the event of ties in points, this will be resolved according to the results in the final phase between those tied and Colombia defeated Paraguay (3-0), and Paraguay and Venezuela tied 1-1.

tough opponent

Selection of Brazil under 20.

Brazil, on the other hand, already achieved their classification last Monday when they beat Paraguay 0-2, so they arrive relaxed at a game in which the teams are already beginning to feel the load of matches in the tournament. However, his goal is to achieve the South American crown, so victory tonight is his goal.

Precisely the Colombian team, led by Hector Cardenas, is the only one who has snatched points from the Brazilians, trained by Ramón Menezes. In the first round, in the group stage, they tied 1-1, in the city of Cali.

Colombia will have the very possible return to its starting formation of the right back Eider Ocampo, one of its most important players in the tournament and who was unable to play last Monday in the 1-0 win over Ecuador due to accumulation of yellow cards.

The axis of the Colombian team will be, once again, the brand midfielder and captain gustavo gate, who was precisely the author of the local goal in the last tie against Brazil, with a beautiful and powerful mid-distance shot. Brazil, meanwhile, has doubts about striker Giovane, who was injured in the match against Paraguay after scoring the provisional 0-1.

The ticket office has been sold out since last Tuesday, as seen on the website of the official operator (Tuboleta). In the three previous games of this final hexagonal, the Bogotá fans responded in a great way: 33,090 spectators (vs. Ecuador), 28,187 (vs. Paraguay) and 31,649 (vs. Uruguay).

Colombia vs. Brazil

8 p.m.

TV Caracol and RCN

SPORTS

