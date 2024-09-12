Linda is Linda. She is the best of the Colombian youth team. She is the star of Colombian women’s football. The captain has the talent, the luck, the quality and the gift of solving problems. She appears and solves problems, unbalances and defines the matches.

This Wednesday, in Cali, they did it again. When South Korea was putting pressure on the team in their own half, they suffocated them by pressing at the edge of the 18-yard line, in a counterattack, they said abracadabra, and opened the door to the victory needed to reserve their place in the quarterfinals.

Minute 18 of the second half: Karla Torres opened the play with a glancing pass, between a heel and a touch, to Sintia Cabezas, who slipped the ball through to Linda, who galloped firmly, head up, and finished with a juggling of feet to the near post of Woo, the Korean goalkeeper, who ended up tricked and spread out in front of her goal by the magic of that lightning finish of control with the right foot and finish with the left foot.

AMDEP6959. CALI (COLOMBIA), 09/11/2024.- Linda Caicedo (right) of Colombia celebrates a goal with Gabriela Rodríguez this Wednesday, in a round of 16 match of the U-20 Women’s World Cup between the national teams of Colombia and South Korea at the Pascual Guerrero stadium in Cali (Colombia). EFE/ Ernesto Guzmán Jr. Photo:EFE Share

Pretty is Pretty

Linda Caicedo is Linda Caicedo. She is the key player on the team that hopes to win the World Cup on Sunday 22nd in El Campín. Her goal unblocked the game when it was most complicated.

See: football is so strange that sometimes you win without playing well, and sometimes if you play with meaning and fluidity, you can’t do anything.

AMDEP6961. CALI (COLOMBIA), 11/09/2024.- Linda Caicedo of Colombia celebrates a goal this Wednesday, in a round of 16 match of the U-20 Women’s World Cup between the national teams of Colombia and South Korea at the Pascual Guerrero stadium in Cali (Colombia). EFE/ Ernesto Guzmán Jr. Photo:EFE Share

Last night was the best first half for the Colombian women’s youth team, even though they had qualified for the round of 16 of the World Cup with a full three wins and without conceding a goal. They had 25 good minutes, with the ball, in the opponent’s half and attacking attitude, with good speed, with control. But neither Karla nor Linda nor Yésica Muñoz linked the play to score.

And when the team was most confused because South Korea was better and did not let them breathe, the goal of 1-0 appeared. That’s football. In a counterattack, of the two that had already been wasted, the match was won.

Linda Caicedo celebrates her goal against South Korea. Photo:Santiago Saldarriaga. THE TIME Share

Linda’s magic and imbalance

And Colombia could have scored two or three more. Linda missed an unbeatable and incredible chance in another counterattack. But that doesn’t stop her from being Linda. At least four clear chances were created to score another.

Yes, I’ve already told you that Linda is Linda, but we all know that her magic and imbalance are supported by, for example, the steely game of Juana Ortegón in the middle of the field and the two wonderful saves that goalkeeper Luisa Agudelo has per game.

Colombia will play its way to the semi-finals next Sunday, also in Cali, against the winner of France and the Netherlands.

Linda is Linda. She has the magic, she has the talent, she has the quality, she has the gift of winning Colombia’s games, like last night’s against South Korea.

