This is an unfinished business. The famous 5-0 against Argentina, unforgettable and fantastic, happened so long ago… 31 years ago! Neither my children nor my niece saw it. Or rather: neither a part of the millennials nor all the centennials or the generation Z, and none of the alpha generation saw it.

According to the criteria of

What they did the ‘Pibe’ Valderrama, Tino Asprilla, the Valencia Train, Oscar Cordoba, Freddy Rincon (RIP) or Francisco Maturana It’s true history, but it’s an old one. As that victory was humiliating in the monumental stadium of River Plate, the Argentine home, and with Diego Armando Maradona applauding Colombia with a ‘fo’ face in the stands, as that thrashing was very significant, it remained in the imagination of Colombian football that Argentina is easily beaten, that facing them is a classic match in South America. What a huge mistake!

The starter of the 5-0 against Argentina Photo:Henry Agudelo. EL TIEMPO Archive Share

In this respect, Colombian football and its fans in the bars, stands and media are ‘equal’, as the old Cachaca ladies with a ‘foolish’ face would say.

Argentina is a true powerhouse of the football world. It is a three-time world champion, it is the most successful Copa America team (it has 16 titles!), it has three players in the Olympus of football of all time and for centuries to come (Di Stefano, Maradona and Messi)… So that we can understand each other!

Argentina. Photo:EFE Share

I’ll be more prosaic: since that unforgettable and now very distant 5-0, Colombia has only beaten Argentina once in the World Cup qualifiers. The summary is devastating: 14 matches, 9 wins for Argentina, 4 draws and only one victory for Colombia.

The only time Argentina was beaten again in a World Cup qualifier was in 2007… 17 years ago!

It happened in Bogotá, on the night of November 21. They were losing 0-1 with a goal from Messi. Then, as if out of nowhere, they came back with a free kick from Rubén Darío Bustos and a goal from Dayro Moreno who secured a ball that was going in on the goal line.

Colombian national team player Dairo Moreno fights for the ball with Argentina’s national team player during the match held on November 20, 2007, at the El Campin stadium in the city of Bogotá, Colombia, on the way to qualifying for the 2010 South Africa World Cup. Photo Mauricio Moreno /El Tiempo Photo:MAURICIO MORENO / THE TIME Share

And in 31 years, since that mythical and legendary 5-0, Colombia beat Argentina in the 1999 Copa América (3-0, the incredible day that Palermo missed three penalties); a friendly in 2004 (2-0); the already mentioned qualifier in 2007 and again in the 2019 Copa América (2-0). Nothing more.

It has been many years since they last beat Argentina in the qualifiers. Now, Colombia has the opportunity to do so by playing in Barranquilla, where they have not been able to beat them again.

Blood in the eye

Néstor Lorenzo spoke about this four days after the Colombian National Team became runner-up Photo:EFE / Instagram: @nestorglorenzo Share

With blood in the eye of the lost final of the last Copa América, in that 1-0 in extra time, and of the elimination by penalties in the semifinal of the Copa América of the pandemic, in Brazil with the insults of the Dibu Martínez and Messi’s mockery of Yerry Mina by failing to collect. It is time to collect on those and all the other things that have been done to Colombia!

We must not listen to arrogant and self-serving prophecies of a forced victory because Messi will not play. That is irresponsible. This Argentina is the leader of the qualifying round, the world champion, the two-time champion of America…

But how much I want to beat him! There are scores to settle, there are several scores to settle…

More sports news