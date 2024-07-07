Sometimes we are more Catholic than the Pope. We are won over by the fact that we must be politically correct so as not to offend anyone. To top it all off, football commentators – not all those who comment are journalists, whether or not they have played – are taught to supposedly “leave a door open” so that there is always a loophole that allows them to say the phrase they like best, with which they graduate as prophets of the past and possessors of the truth: “I had already said it!”

Panama had to be beaten. Panama, as surprising as their run to the quarterfinals of the Copa America was, had nothing to fear without Lerma or with Lerma. An excess of controversy and false analysis. Fussy. If the starting defensive midfielder does not play against Uruguay or Brazil, then we can take out the books of tactics, team management and rack our brains… But it was Panama, land of boxing with Don ‘Mano de Piedra’ Durán, and of baseball with his majesty Don Mariano Rivera. In football, Panama is Panama. On top of that, he had suspended Carrasquilla, his best player. After being caught with mumps.

The logic of football

Football, like airplanes, is safe and logical, despite the accidents that happen. In both cases, tragedies usually occur due to overconfidence.

Colombia vs. Panama Photo:Christian Felipe Alvarez Share

Check out the Euro semi-finalists: Spain, France, England, Netherlands. No Turkey, Austria, Switzerland, Slovenia and Slovakia…

Well, in football, which is logical, respecting an inferior opponent means beating them. The Colombian National Team respected Panama too much and gave them a hand: 5-0. They marked obvious distances very quickly. At 8 minutes, James, the true poet of the left foot, once again the great figure of the team, took a corner and blew the whistle for Jhon Córdoba’s truck and dragged the marker that was holding him with his 300 horsepower. He dove headfirst and the game ended when it had barely started: 1-0.

And after fifteen minutes, James secured the penalty that the goalkeeper made on Arias for the 2-0. He crossed it hard and high.

James Rodriguez in the match against the Panama National Team Photo:Cristian Felipe Alvarez /FCF Share

The match then entered a slump for Colombia, who were winning well and at a moderate pace, without playing their best game, without having volume of play and easy possession of the ball, with the defenders far from the midfielders and allowing Panama to pass the ball around with pot shots, fouls and corner kicks.

Thus, goalkeeper Vargas cleared the line with his shoulder and neck, a ball that bounced off the post. To top it off, Panama, in its passion for playing the game, putting pressure on the Colombian receiving the ball, hit, crashed and scraped.

Always James

In the first half, the Colombian National Team wins 3 – 0 against Panama. Photo:Christian Felipe Alvarez Share

And before the break, James, James again, always James, in a free kick in his own half, saw Luis Díaz far away making eyes at him and made a huge 30-metre pass behind the centre-back. Lucho ran with his long flamingo legs and defined like the star that he is: he did a giant sombrero vueltiao that took about 2,000 turns. He quenched his thirst for goal.

The second half was a different story. Colombia dominated the ball and the field, imposed the pace and brought on the starters to avoid injuries: the semi-final is at a different price.

And the goals came from Rivers and Borja (from a penalty) for the 5-0, fair and even natural, because Panama is a power in boxing and baseball, and the Colombian National Soccer Team is on fire… Things in their place.

Meluk tells him

Gabriel Meluk

Sports Editor

@MelukLecuenta

