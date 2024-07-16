the Colombian National Team returned to the country on Monday night after participating in the Copa America in the United States, where they won the runner-up title after losing in the final against Argentina.

Something else was expected, that they would arrive with the Cup and thus have had a tremendous welcome in Bogotá. But plans changed.

The Colombian National Team arrived in Bogotá

The national team took a flight from Miami on Monday afternoon and arrived in Bogotá at night on an Avianca flight, without any fanfare, without any celebration.

It was a smooth arrival. In videos shared on social media by airport staff, the arrival and disembarkation of several players, such as Johan Mojica and James Rodriguez.

James is actually wearing a black jacket with Miami written on it in red letters and is carrying a hands-free kit. He gives a brief salute when some people shout his name.

There was no reception for the National Team

The Colombian Football Federation officially announced early that the team was no longer called up and each player would go their own way. Those who arrived in Colombia had pending air connections.

“The Colombian national team was cancelled this morning after arriving at the hotel and the players have already returned to their clubs and are on vacation, in accordance with the rules established in the FIFA Players’ Statute,” the FCF said.

“We would like to clarify that no special reception or event has been organised in Bogotá or any other city in the country.”

The IDRD also clarified that there was no reception for the players in the capital.

