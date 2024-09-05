The Colombian swimmer Jorge Ivan del Valle He achieved a feat in a risky open water challenge, successfully completing a demanding course.

According to the criteria of

Jorge himself said on his social media that he achieved his goal by completing a course that he describes as one of the most dangerous and challenging in open waters.

“I just completed one of the most dangerous and challenging open water crossings, a 35 km swim around the city of San Francisco in 6 hours and 9 minutes with temperatures between 13 and 16 °C. I am the first Latin American and the 6th person in the world to successfully complete it,” he says.

In addition, the swimmer shared a video on his social networks in which he is seen exerting himself during the race.

Ivan’s story

The Colombian’s goal for 2023 is to complete the three crowns, that is, he is missing the English Channel, which is 33.7 km long, located between France and England. Photo:Jorge Ivan Share

Del Valle is a human rights activist, open water swimmer and graphic designer. He is currently the first Colombian to swim across the Santa Catalina Channel and the Kaiwi Channel.

During the 2019 National Games held at the Cartagena aquatic complex, he was expelled by the police for erecting a banner with messages of support for the national strike.

After being exiled from Colombia, he settled in San Francisco, where he announced his continuation in sports activity with his aspiration to achieve the California Triple Crown of Open Water Swimming.

SPORTS

More sports news