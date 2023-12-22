On December 21, it was reported a shooting at Carolina University in Prague, capital of the Czech Republic that left 15 dead and 25 injured.

Fanny Aceroa Colombian resident in the Czech Republic, witnessed what happened while she was in a cafe a few meters from the Faculty of Philosophywhere a subject opened fire indiscriminately.

In conversation with the media Snail Radiothe Colombian, who works as a tourist guide in the city, told what she experienced from her perspective when in the heart of the capital, a man, identified as David K.., a 24-year-old student, unleashed panic when he began to shoot his companions.

According to authorities, the events occurred around 2:30 in the afternoon. Several students and citizens who were inside the facilities documented what happened in videos that were reposted on social networks.

Fanny Acero told the national media that she was a few meters from the Jan Palach Square, of the Faculty of the University of Carolina, inside a coffee shop. He observed police arriving to cordon off the area and minutes later they began to hear the shots.

I went to the back of the cafe because I didn't want to put my life at risk from a stray bullet.

“As soon as it happened, I left the window and asked the tourists who were around, even if they weren't with me, not to come out. I went to the back of the cafe because I didn't want to put my life at risk from a bullet. loss,” he said.

Apparently the young woman had arrived on the street half an hour earlier. She was reading messages on her phone when the events occurred.

Czech authorities see no indication that the perpetrator of the massacre of 14 people in the center of Prague has been linked to terrorist organizationsassured the Czech Interior Ministry, Vit Rakusan.

In another interview conducted by the media RCN Radio FM, He mentioned that he heard versions of what was happening around him. “There is supposed to be a man with a long gun shooting at people. “It is reported that there are some dead inside the square and there are some people hiding,” he said.

Acero, who was near the place, decided to leave the place and, according to what he says, he went approximately five blocks from where he thought the shooter was.

“This is never seen before, It has never happened in Prague. This is a very safe city. “Everyone was in shock,” he said. Acero has been living in the capital for a couple of years and says he had never seen anything like it.

Videos and images from local television channels show crowds fleeing across the Charles Bridge in search of safety. The first agents arrived at the scene of the incident the few minutes that the shooter. The place was cordoned off and traffic in the area was stopped.

Minutes later, authorities confirmed that the attacker had also died, who was identified as David Kozak.

Apparently, the agents had been searching for the suspect for hours, since he was accused of having killed his father after finding the body in his house in the town of Hostouň, 35 kilometers from Prague.

Petr Matejicek, head of the Prague Police, stated that, in total, more than 220 agents participated in the police operationl. The aggressor would have entered the faculty shooting, and then went to the roof of the University, where he began to attacking passers-by in the street.

