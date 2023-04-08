Sunday, April 9, 2023
Colombian sports journalist, accused of macho: ‘Keep quiet…’

April 8, 2023
in Sports
Colombian sports journalist, accused of macho: ‘Keep quiet…’


Diego Saviola

Diego Saviola, Colombian journalist.

Diego Saviola, Colombian journalist.

A journalist complained about her colleague’s comments. There have already been public apologies.

There is controversy in the Colombian sports journalism on account of the accusation of a journalist towards a colleague whom she pointed out for making sexist comments to her in a program on the air.

The journalist in question is Diego Saviolawho, on the radio program ‘Deportes Sin Tabujos’ on the March 29 broadcast, had a heated discussion with Alejandra Ramirez.

In one of the most critical moments of the debate about a musical band, Saviola told his colleague: “You don’t talk about what you don’t know, you talk just to talk… better keep quiet”.

Her companions defended Alejandra, but Saviola raised her voice and remained in her line.

The video was posted on social media and there was immediate outrage over Saviola’s treatment of his colleague.

The journalist spoke at first on social networks about the video published and described what was denounced as “envy”.

“There are people who suffer from envy. You have to pray for those people who have evil in their minds and in their hearts,” Saviola said.

Saviola apologizes

After all the controversy on social networks, Saviola decided to retract his comments and apologized.

“I offer a public apology to the journalist Alejandra Ramirez. I made a mistake without a doubt, I was wrong and I also stated in passing that immediately this happened I apologized to Alejandra in front of the whole world, but that part has not been made public, “she said.

SPORTS

More sports news

