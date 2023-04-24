A key meeting is scheduled for this Monday in Medellín between the mayor’s office, the barra brava and the Atlético Nacional board of directors, in which an agreement will be sought that makes it possible to lend him the Atanasio Girardot to the team; meanwhile, the Dimayor will prepare a document to present to the National Government, on Thursday at a meeting of the National Commission for Safety, Comfort and Coexistence in football.

After the Nacional board broke its relationship with the bar and cut off the benefits it gave them, such as tickets or paid logistics allowance, serious riots broke out last Sunday at the Atanasio Girardot stadium that prevented the game from being played against América, so the mayor’s office decided not to lend the purslane box the stadium anymore until it reaches an agreement with the bar.

This is how the stadium was left after the excesses of Los Del Sur See also Juan Cruz Real: "It's a sad moment for football, this can't happen"

For that they will meet for the third time in a week, at 3 pm The mayor of Medellín, daniel quintero, has insisted that he hopes that the parties lower the bellicose tone that they have had and can reconcile. However, his position to punish the team has generated concern among some of the Colombian soccer managers, who have supported the decision made by the purslane team.

Meeting with Government

Meeting of the mayor of Medellín, bars and Atlético Nacional Photo: Medellin’s town hall

Due to the recent acts of violence in soccer, not only in Medellín but also in Manizales, where last Tuesday fans invaded the field to try to attack the soccer players, the National Government summoned the National Commission for Security, Comfort and Coexistence in Soccer, which must define the plan to follow to combat this violence.

The Commission is made up of, among others, the Ministry of the Interior, the Ministry of Sports, Dimayor, the Colombian Football Federation and the Police.

Therefore, the Dimayor will meet this Monday, at 10 am, in order to agree among the directors on proposals to present to the Government on Thursday. It will be a mixed meeting, face-to-face and virtual. Already the owner of América, Tulio Gómez, revealed his proposal to EL TIEMPO.

‘It’s not by chance’

At this juncture, the statements of the former president of the Dimayor Jorge Enrique Vélez, who on his Twitter account assured about the recent acts of violence in soccer, have fallen sharply:

“The barras bravas thing is not a coincidence. I believe that behind what happened in Medellín and Manizales there is a strategy of urban militias and the front line”. Vélez is the current leader of Once Caldas, one of the teams that suffer from their bars, and a recognized political opponent of the government of Gustavo Petro and of the Medellín mayor’s office headed by Daniel Quintero.

