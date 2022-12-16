Colombian soccer: why hasn’t América de Cali announced signings?

América de Cali has been one of the only teams that has not announced new signings or movements in its squad for the next season, this has caused different concerns on the part of the fans as the closing day for the signings and the team approaches has not moved in this regard.

Mauricio Romero, president of the club, revealed on Caracol Radio that the team has not announced new signings because there is no certainty about the continuity of the technical director Alexandre Guimaraes and his team, for this reason, until there is clarity about the direction of the club. team, they cannot advance in the movements of the squad.

“We have not announced any signing because we have to clarify the situation around the coach, we are going to be in meetings with the current coaching staff and based on what happens there, we will take the next step,” explained the club’s president.

In the same way, he also mentioned that there are no plans to replace the coach “No (there is no plan b), we are focused on doing this initial work with the coaching staff and from there we will define the step to follow for what will be the start of the league.

Romero also talked about the signings that could come to the club, among those of Carlos Darwin Quintero, he mentioned that they are in management, but it is an economic challenge considering that the player also has offers in Mexico and the United States.

Finally, he mentioned that a very expensive payroll does not necessarily provide excellent results and gave Deportivo Pereira as an example. “They have sold us that the payroll has to be of quality, Pereira’s title forces us to rethink many things, the best payroll in the country does not always translate into results,” he said.

