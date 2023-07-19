The relegation table it’s a system used in Colombian soccer to determine which teams are relegated at the end of a season. Its function is to establish the position of the teams based on their performance during a certain period, generally taking into account the last three seasons.

The drop table works with the sum of points obtained by the teams in the last three seasons. Points are awarded for each game played, with 3 points for a win, 1 point for a draw, and 0 points for a loss.

To get the point average, the total sum of accumulated points is divided by the number of games played during the three seasons. This makes it possible to balance the difference in the number of games played between the teams.

Just two games away from finishing the first date of the BetPlay Dimayor II-2023 League, the Deportivo Cali achieved an important victory against Deportivo Pereira, which allowed it to move up in the relegation table. Also, Atlético Huila managed to come back after the purchase by the Independent Group, which promises to fight to keep the team in the first division in 2024.

However, there are teams that have not managed to recover and, on the contrary, continue to descend in the Colombian soccer relegation table, in their last match on Once Caldas drew at home against Atlético Nacional, However, the Manizalita team has two games pending against Jaguares de Córdoba and Independiente Santa Fe.

The two pending matches of each team on the first date of the BetPlay League will mark the history of the teams Oil Alliance vs. Boyaca Chicowho will face each other in a direct flight to the classification.

The loss of category will be defined in November 2023, where the two teams with the worst performance during the last three seasons in the first division will go to category B, where they will play in 2024 to promote again to category A.

1. Millionaires FC: 182 points – 99 games played – 1.84 average 2. National Athletic: 178 points – 99 games played – 1.80 average 3. Sports Tolima: 156 points – 99 games played – 1.58 average 4. Junior FC: 153 points – 99 games played – 1.55 average 5. Independent Medellin: 149 points – 99 games played – 1.51 average 6. Boyaca Chico: 30 points – 20 games played – 1.50 average 7. Cali America: 147 points – 99 games played – 1.48 average 8. Independent Santa Fe: 145 points – 98 games played – 1.48 average 9. Equity Insurance Club: 140 points – 99 games played – 1.41 average 10. Golden Eagles: 139 points – 99 games played – 1.40 average 11. Athletic Bucaramanga: 133 points – 99 games played – 1.34 average 12. Deportivo Pereira: 131 points – 99 games played – 1.32 average 13. Sports Grass: 123 points – 99 games played – 1.24 average 14. Sports Cali: 122 points – 99 games played – 1.23 average 15. Envigado FC: 121 points – 99 games played – 1.22 average 16. Cordoba Jaguars: 118 points – 98 games played – 1.20 average 17. Oil Alliance: 113 points – 98 games played – 1.15 average 18. Once Caldas: 114 points – 99 games played – 1.15 average 19. Athletic Huila: 21 points – 21 games played – 1.00 average 20. Union Magdalena: 59 points – 61 games played – 0.97 average See also Egan, Daniel and 'Supermán': light the candle in the national 'chrono'

The above would indicate that if Union Magdalena and Atlético Huila they fail to recover on the following dates and matches could go to category B in 2024.

