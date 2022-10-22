Once again, the Colombian soccer players demonstrate their talent, and also their spirit, on an uneven pitch. Despite the conditions of inequality that they have faced since the beginning of this sport, and the undecided support of their directors in the country, the U-17 women’s team made history this Saturday by qualifying, for the first time, for the semifinal of the World Cup which is celebrated in India.

The players beat the Tanzanian team 3-0, with goals from Linda Caicedo, the young revelation who has stood out in all categories for the magic and forcefulness of her game; Yesica Paola Munoz and Gabriela Rodriguez. Caicedo, who was born in a distant district of the Pacific and began training in an amateur club where only men trained, is nominated for the Globe Soccer Awards as best player of the year. The European Club Association and the European Association of Player Agents award this distinction to world stars, both men and women. The winners of this edition will be announced on November 17 in Dubai, before the start of the World Cup in Qatar.

The historic classification of the U-17 women’s team to the semifinal in India occurred shortly after the president of the Colombian Football Federation, Ramón Jesurún, delivered controversial statements about the economic recognition for the team, which in the group stage beat China 2-0 and Mexico 2-1; in the first game, against Spain, they lost 1-0. “The awards are only given to professional soccer players, they are amateur girls,” said Jesurún. It is not the first time that the sports leader has made statements of this nature that have been the target of criticism.

Only after this Saturday’s triumph, the Federation published a press release committing to provide incentives for soccer players, despite the fact that “the regulations of the International Federation of Football Association (FIFA) establish that the under 17 and under 20 categories are not absolute or greater.

The pronouncement explains that the prize regulations for the U-17 World Cup determine the delivery of trophies, distinctions and medals, but do not contemplate economic expenses in this category, both for women and men. “However, as happened with the participation in the U-20 Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica 2022, in which FIFA for the reasons stated did not award money, the Colombian Football Federation did give financial recognition to the players and It will do the same with the soccer players that participate in the U-17 Women’s World Cup, “he emphasizes.

This new episode adds to a long history marked by the lack of salaries, economic recognition and decent treatment for women in soccer in Colombia. Men earn between 10 and 30 times or more than women, as is the case in other countries, especially in Latin America. “Years go by, generations change and the same thing keeps happening. They say what they want and after media pressure they retract”, reacted the Colombian soccer player Isabella Echeverri in networks. Echeverri, who is part of the Rayadas de Monterrey club, was one of the first Colombian players to publish complaints against the football directives and since then, she has not been called up again. “Going to the national team is an act of dignity and pride, not a favor from anyone. Until when?” she added.

2022 has been a glorious year for Colombian soccer players. The senior team not only achieved its third runner-up position in the Copa América, but also the quota for the 2023 Australia-New Zealand World Cup and the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. The U-20 Women’s National Team reached the quarterfinals in the Costa Rica World Cup. Delicious. Now, the U-17 team will play against Nigeria for passage to the World Cup final. With the achievements made, the players continue to show that they are ahead of managers in the history of football.

