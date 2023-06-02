An Argentine court sentenced the Colombian forward of Boca Juniors Sebastián Villa to two years and one month in prison this Friday for having beaten and threatened his ex-partner Daniela Cortés. Villa was found guilty for having exercised “coercive threats, in a real contest, with minor injuries qualified by the link in the context of gender violence.” The soccer player will not go to prison because it is a sentence without effective compliance as it is less than three years. Like any first instance ruling, it can be appealed before higher courts.

In the reading of the ruling, the Buenos Aires judge Susana Dávalos considered the facts of which the footballer is accused of being proven. The attack took place on April 27, 2020 in the house that the couple shared in a closed neighborhood in Canning, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires. According to Cortés’s account, she told the soccer player that she did not want to continue the relationship and he punched her. Then he grabbed her arm hard and threw her to the ground, where he kicked her. In addition to injuring her, he threatened to hurt her family as well. Hours later, the victim uploaded a video to social networks that showed her with a bloody face and in which she recounted what had happened.

The judge also determined that “Villa, for a term of two years and one month, establish residence and refrain from having contact with his ex-partner or with his family group; that she undergo psychosocial treatment and that she participate in workshops in order to address her problems”.

After hearing the sentence, the Colombian soccer player left the court with tears in his eyes. His lawyer, Martín Apolo, told local media that the ruling “surprised them”, while Villa withdrew through the parking lot to avoid any contact with the press.

During the trial, the defendant denied the accusations and assured that he was the victim of “violent episodes on her part” and that he had to wear long-sleeved shirts so that his companions “do not see how hurt he was from the blows he received.” in his house. In his last words, he again declared his innocence and assured that he never did or would harm Cortés.

Although he will remain free, Villa faces another legal case for the alleged rape of a young woman in 2021. The prosecutor has requested that the case be brought to trial, but the court’s definition is now awaited. If accepted, the striker would face charges for which penalties of between eight and twenty years in prison are contemplated.

Boca Juniors has maintained its support for Villa throughout the trial. This Thursday he started in the match that his team lost against Arsenal by 1-0. Later, the player posed with the rest of the squad in front of a banner against gender violence under the slogan Ni Una Menos, a gesture widely repudiated in the eve of a new feminist mobilization to demand the cessation of femicides and all kinds of violence against women.

