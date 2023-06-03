The defendant was the Colombian soccer player Sebastián Villa Cano. The player who was part of the Argentine club Boca Juniors was accused by his ex-partner, who alleged physical abuse. The sentence is conditional, so you may not spend time in prison. However, his lawyer, Martín Apolo, affirmed that they will appeal the sentence.

Two years and one month in non-effective prison. This was the sentence received by Sebastián Villa Cano, a player for the Boca Juniors soccer team of Argentina. The punishment was imposed on him during a trial for gender violence against his ex-partner.

“I resolve to condemn town Cano to two years and one month in prison for coercive threats with minor injuries in the context of gender violence,” concluded Judge Claudia Dávalos.

The soccer player was being tried after Daniela Cortés, who was Villa’s partner until 2020, accused him of assault.

During the conditional execution of his sentence, the athlete must follow a series of guidelines in his behavior, among which are the prohibition of the use of alcoholic beverages, narcotics and contact with his ex-girlfriend.

Sebastián Villa, 27, must also attend psychosocial treatment sessions. He must also take part in workshops with the aim of “addressing his problems”.

According to the local media, ‘Clarín’, his lawyer, Martín Apolo, express his surprise at the resolution of the Justice and assured that he will appeal the decision.

The newspaper echoed, in addition to Villa’s only reactions. “What I have to say is that he would never hurt Daniela or her family,” he said. And he added: “I am innocent. I am an excellent person, a good son, a good brother. I am innocent, I believe in God and I believe that everything will turn out well, in the best way”.

The judicial process against Villa was carried out since April of last year by the Correctional Court 2 of Lomas de Zamora, in the province of Buenos Aires. The athlete had pleaded not guilty during the evolution of the case that initially asked for a six-year penalty.

The complaint was made after Daniela Cortés published the photos of her injuries. Then, her ex-partner went hours later to make a criminal accusation.

The other complaints against Villa

In May 2022 another complaint fell against Villa for an alleged sexual abuse against another woman for carnal access aggravated by injuries. This was a second episode of gender violence.

All eyes are now focused on his sports club, Boca Juniors, and his reaction to the case.

The vice president, former soccer player Juan Román Riquelme, had already spoken about it, describing the issue as “very sensitive.” The Argentine star stressed that when the verdict was known, the necessary measures would be taken, “as appropriate.”

With EFE, Reuters and local media