Colombian soccer player receives a violent headbutt in the face

Cincinnati and Sporting Kansas City they met in a Leagues Cup match, which ended 3-3, but on penalties the locals triumphed 4-2, being an important victory for the Colombian team Santiago Arias and Yerson Mosquera.

Santiago Arias was not in Cincinnati, but Mosquera was, who started most of the match, but ended up being replaced in the 85th minute by the Ecuadorian youth Marco Angulo.

violent blow

For Yerson Mosquera, not everything was good, because the center-back suffered an impressive foul against him in the first 30 minutes of the game, when Alan Pulido gave him a tremendous header when they were going to dispute the ball near the throw-in.

Mosquera had possession of the ball, he managed to elude Pulido, but then the rival took advantage of the heat of the match to deliver the tremendous blow that left the Colombian stretched out.

The referee decided to send off Alan Pulido, who apologized to the Colombian before leaving the field.

