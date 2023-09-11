A Colombian player is in a coma in a hospital in Texcoco (Mexico), after suffering an attack during a game on a 5-a-side soccer field in that city.

The victim of the attack is Ander Jafeth Salas, 22 years old and born in Maicao (Guajira). The Colombian was attacked by members of the rival team, who repeatedly hit him until he left him on the floor. Today he is confined in the Santo Niño de Atocha medical center.

Apparently, Salas’ rivals didn’t like the celebration he had after scoring a goal and that’s why they started hitting him.. The attack, which occurred on September 6, was recorded on video.

A Facebook user revealed the situation and asked for help for the young Colombian. “Hopefully you can help this friend who was beaten last night on the soccer fields of La Conchita in Texcoco. He is hospitalized in a coma. What you can help with is to pay his expenses and the same. Help his mother to come, since he is Colombian!” Eduardio Equihua Ponce wrote on that social network.

The soccer player’s mother has not been able to travel to Mexico

What happened has an additional drama: Ana Jackeline Salas, the player’s mother, has not been able to travel to Mexico to take charge of the situation and transport the young man back to the country.

“In Colombia, my country, which is the one that should be supporting me right now, they don’t give me a blessed passport. They have denied me the possibility of leaving the country. I’m not asking for money, I’m not asking for anything, what I’m asking for is a simple passport. You already know my case, give me this passport,” Salas told the newspaper El Pilón. The player’s mother resides in Uribe (Meta).

An error in Ander’s documentation has aggravated the problem, since he appears registered as Ana Jackeline’s nephew, which is why the authorities have not issued him the document quickly.

Salas had tried his luck in Venezuelan soccer and played in an amateur club in Valledupar before going to Mexico, where he alternated his activity in a third division team with a job in a clothing warehouse.

