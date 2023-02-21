Colombian soccer player ends her professional career

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Isabella Echeverry will play for Sevilla in Spain.
Isabella Echeverry will play for Sevilla in Spain.
The player made the announcement of her retirement this Monday.
isabella echeverry, Colombian player, ended her professional career this Monday. Ella missa published her farewell to soccer through her social networks.
“Today I say goodbye to a great stage in my life. Thanks to everyone who was part of this trip, even bigger dreams are coming,” Isabella wrote on her Instagram account.
‘New projects’
Isabella had time in the Colombian National Team, played in a World Cup, performed in Seville in Spain and in the Mexican Monterrey, his last team.
“Thank you for teaching me that life and the pitch are much more alike than we think,” he added in his message.
Isabella announced that she will continue to be linked to soccer but in another way, anticipating that new projects are coming up for her career.
SPORTS
