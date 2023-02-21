Tuesday, February 21, 2023
Colombian soccer player ends her professional career

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 21, 2023
in Sports
0
Colombian soccer player ends her professional career


close

isabella echeverry

Isabella Echeverry will play for Sevilla in Spain.

Photo:

Leonardo Muñoz / EFE

Isabella Echeverry will play for Sevilla in Spain.

The player made the announcement of her retirement this Monday.

isabella echeverry, Colombian player, ended her professional career this Monday. Ella missa published her farewell to soccer through her social networks.

“Today I say goodbye to a great stage in my life. Thanks to everyone who was part of this trip, even bigger dreams are coming,” Isabella wrote on her Instagram account.

‘New projects’

Photo:

Women’s Sevilla Twitter

Isabella had time in the Colombian National Team, played in a World Cup, performed in Seville in Spain and in the Mexican Monterrey, his last team.

“Thank you for teaching me that life and the pitch are much more alike than we think,” he added in his message.

Isabella announced that she will continue to be linked to soccer but in another way, anticipating that new projects are coming up for her career.

SPORTS

More sports news

