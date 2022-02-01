The Senate candidate for Antioquia Diana Correaon his social networks, exposed a case of sexual abuse by the Colombian soccer player Sebastian Macias.

Correa warned that Macías, a former Medellín and Pasto player, who does not have a team today, is the person who beat and sexually abused 18-year-old Paulina Olivares.

“Last Sunday, January 23, the 18-year-old girl, Paulina Vivares, was sexually abused and beaten by the professional soccer player Sebastián Macías, Correa said.

And he added: “Her family turned to me to support them, since after having denounced the Prosecutor’s Office and having carried out the pertinent medical examinations, the young woman is being intimidated so as not to ‘end the career of said player.’

Raped, abused and beaten

Correa pointed out that the affected woman turned three months ago and that she was raped, abused and beaten and that, in addition, she is intimidated.

The candidate confirmed that the young woman was at the León XIII Clinic where “the pertinent exams were carried out”, with which the complaint is supported.

Likewise, Correa pointed out that he makes the complaint with the full authorization of the victim’s family and with verification of the supporting documentation before the Prosecutor’s Office.

He said that “the player’s family is looking for her so that she does not expose the subject. That girl is intimidated and does nothing but cry, I spoke with her. It is very outrageous.”

It is not the first time that Macías has been involved in scandals. When he was part of Medellín, he shared videos on his social networks in which he saw himself driving and consuming alcoholic beverages.

The player terminated his contract with DIM in September 2019 “for reasons of a personal nature”.

