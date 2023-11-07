You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
BetPlay League 2023 II, at the Nemesio Camacho Stadium in Campin.
Sergio Acero. Time
BetPlay League 2023 II, at the Nemesio Camacho Stadium in Campin. Photo: Sergio Acero Yate / El tiempo.
We tell you the channels and times in which the BetPlay Dimayor League matches will be played.
During the 7th and 8th of November, Claro will broadcast live and free coverage of six football matches through its own channels.
According to the press release from Claro, the games on the last date of the ‘all against all’ of the BetPlay Dimayor 2023-II League will be live starting at 7:30 p.m.
(You can read: Which teams qualify? IA plays it safe and reveals results for matchday 20 of the League).
Claro, the mobile telecommunications operator with the greatest coverage in Colombia, will broadcast for free the six matches that the last date will have on the BetPlay Dimayor League 2023-II.
For this, Claro determined four of its own channels, in which teams such as: Alianza Petrolera, Santa Fe, Millonarios, Águilas Doradas, among others, will take place on the Colombian fields on November 7 and 8.
Find out the programming and keep in mind that they will also be live on the Win Sports and Win Sports+ signals.
(You can read: White smoke: this is how the eviction order for Águilas Doradas ended).
Programming for Tuesday, November 7, 2023
-
Oil Alliance vs. Pereira
Time: 7:30 pm
Channel: Clear client on frequencies 1 – 1001
-
Envigado vs. Deportivo Pasto
Time: 7:30 pm
Claro Music on frequency 1157
-
Independent Santa Fe vs. Once Caldas
Time: 7:30 pm
Channel: Claro Sports Channel 2 on frequencies 503 – 1503
Programming for Wednesday, November 8, 2023
-
Equity vs. Millionaires
Time: 7:30 pm
Red+ News on frequencies 107 – 1007
-
Jaguars vs. Golden Eagles
Time: 7:30 pm
Channel: Clear client on frequencies 1 – 1001
-
Union Magdalena vs. Independent Medellin
Time: 7:30 pm
Channel: Claro Sports Channel 2 on frequencies 503 – 1503
LADY DANIELA ORTIZ GONGORA
LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL
*With information from the Press Office.
Read more news
