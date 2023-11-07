During the 7th and 8th of November, Claro will broadcast live and free coverage of six football matches through its own channels.

According to the press release from Claro, the games on the last date of the ‘all against all’ of the BetPlay Dimayor 2023-II League will be live starting at 7:30 p.m.

(You can read: Which teams qualify? IA plays it safe and reveals results for matchday 20 of the League).

Pablo Sabbag, from Barranquilla by birth, apologizes for his goal against Junior. Photo: Dimayor – Vizzor Image

Claro, the mobile telecommunications operator with the greatest coverage in Colombia, will broadcast for free the six matches that the last date will have on the BetPlay Dimayor League 2023-II.

For this, Claro determined four of its own channels, in which teams such as: Alianza Petrolera, Santa Fe, Millonarios, Águilas Doradas, among others, will take place on the Colombian fields on November 7 and 8.

Find out the programming and keep in mind that they will also be live on the Win Sports and Win Sports+ signals.

(You can read: White smoke: this is how the eviction order for Águilas Doradas ended).

Programming for Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Oil Alliance vs. Pereira

Time: 7:30 pm

Channel: Clear client on frequencies 1 – 1001 Envigado vs. Deportivo Pasto

Time: 7:30 pm

Claro Music on frequency 1157 Independent Santa Fe vs. Once Caldas

Time: 7:30 pm

Channel: Claro Sports Channel 2 on frequencies 503 – 1503 See also 10 young Real Madrid stars who promised a lot and ended up failing

Programming for Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Equity vs. Millionaires

Time: 7:30 pm

Red+ News on frequencies 107 – 1007 Jaguars vs. Golden Eagles

Time: 7:30 pm

Channel: Clear client on frequencies 1 – 1001 Union Magdalena vs. Independent Medellin

Time: 7:30 pm

Channel: Claro Sports Channel 2 on frequencies 503 – 1503

LADY DANIELA ORTIZ GONGORA

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

*With information from the Press Office.

Read more news