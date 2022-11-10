Colombian soccer burns: conclusions after the second date of the home runs

This week the second date of the League II-2022 home runs was playeda day that made the semifinal phase spicy.

Águilas Doradas ratified its good moment and incidentally the leadership of Group B; Deportivo Pereira couldn’t keep up, Santa Fe and Millonarios won and now share the top of their home run, while América and Junior continue in reverse.

The conclusions of the home runs

Golden Eagles continues straight: Leonel Álvarez’s team achieved an important result in their visit to Deportivo Pasto. His scorer Marco Pérez scored the only goal, in a complex game in which he scored the least mistake and had the clarity to define. With this second win in a row (they came from defeating America), the Antioquia cast is consolidated as leader of Group B.

Independiente Medellín remembered to win: The powerful was another who gave a hard blow on the visit. After having achieved a point at home against Pasto, those led by David González were shaken and in what way in the Pascual Guerrero. Goals by Andrés Cadavid and Luciano Pons to put up a fight in their area. In the last four league games, DIM had been able to win one and draw two.

Santa Fe and Millonarios won, are undefeated and lead their group: After facing each other in the Bogota classic, Santa Fe ‘stopped in its tracks’ Pereira, who had just beaten Junior in an unusual match. Andrey Estupiñán and Wilson Morelo were in charge of celebrating the lion at home. On the other hand, the blues visited Barranquilla and deepened Junior’s wound. Just a week ago they beat him in the Cup final and this time they beat him with a goal from Daniel Ruiz. Both reached 4 points and are leaders of Group A.

America de Cali does not get one: Alexandre Guimaraes and his men do not raise their heads. After falling to Águilas 2-0, DIM visited them to repeat the dose. The lack of definition remains his biggest nightmare. The goals from Cadavid and Pons left him reeling in the League. The chances of going to the final vanish.



Deportivo Pasto deflates: Flabio Torres’ team was projected as a “stone in the shoe” for the greats in their area, but they have barely managed to scratch Medellín a point. This week at the Libertad stadium he fell against Águilas.

Comesaña and Junior do not recover: The rojiblancos are having difficult days. After an agonizing classification for home runs, everything has been losses. The Cup title vanished, he debuted with a defeat against Pereira and lost his references (Carlos Bacca and Sebastián Viera) due to expulsion, the injuries did not let up, and now as if that were not enough, he fell at home against Millonarios.

FOOTBALL

