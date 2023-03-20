They are all everywhere and at the same time. It is not fiction. It’s not crazy. It is not exaggeration or grotesque humor, although many times it is a joke that tells itself. It is the multiple and parallel reality of Colombian soccer, incredible, but true.

There is a very bad referee, perverse, a villain in this world. his name is Juan Pablo Alba. In white silver, he is unknown in the reality of Colombian soccer. Well, in this plane of the League.

Referee in Equity vs. Union.

On Saturday, however, in the match between La Equidad and Unión Magdalena, he was a judge from another world, an absurd one in which with his long fingers like cheap sausages he drew one, two, three, four, five and six red cards. . Appalling. A jerk. A comic.

But it turns out that in a multiverse of our football, in a parallel world, this manilargo Alba is well known for being the lawyer with a tie and briefcase who defends, as in a karate fight, Imer Lemuel Machado, the head of the Technical Arbitration Commission of the Colombian Football Federation. Alba is Machado’s personal lawyer. The joke tells itself.

Alba represents Machado in the counterclaim for libel and slander against Hárold Perilla, the former referee who filed a legal action with the Prosecutor’s Office and Fifa because it considers that he was removed from the panel for not accepting sexual proposals…

All of our football moves between parallel universes. Listen to this story that I spent in this ‘real-reality’ that we live in. Last Friday, at the stationery store in the neighborhood where I always go, I was packing a birthday present for my friend and compadre Jaime Andrés Castilla. A lady, perhaps in her 60s, recognized me and started a chat. She told me that her name was Sonia and that she was a fan of Millonarios: “I am going to send a petition to Fifa to change the soccer regulations. It is not possible that only those who score goals win and not those who play like Millos ”, she told me in a sentence from another impossible universe.

She entered the quantum portal of the geniuses of overanalysis, idolaters of technical directors: no analysis can be done in football without going through the result, not even the most recontracting or superstrategic.

And like Mrs. Sonia, the teacher Jorge Luis Pinto, The Cali coach who now lost to Pasto, affirms in the parallel reality of the coaches: “It was a good game in every way for us. We controlled the match, Cali ran like I had never seen him run at altitude… Carelessness must be kept in mind”. They lost 2-1! It is the ‘real reality’ that is seen in the relegation tables.

Junior, as another example, lives in the universe that proclaims him checkbook champion for his big contracts, but that in this world today he is one of the last in the League.

Photo: PHOTOS JAIRO CASSIANI/KRONOS AGENCY

Colombian soccer lives in the cosmic plane of journalists, critics, and ex-soccer players who think they are analysts and shout that Millionaires “didn’t like the League” and, well, they couldn’t even beat Pereira, who did come out champion. Media unreality!

And everyone everywhere, and at the same time, screams a parallel universe of soccer greatness never before had, of superior quality desired, of the demand for a world title. Sci-fi stories are full of creative interactions between alternate realities! That’s why they win prizes like the Oscars.

But, in the ‘real reality’ without sausage fingers, Colombian soccer is like a family business that has problems between the mother, the father, the grandfather and the daughter, and that must respond to ordinary demands such as taxes. .. Or, if not, ask the SIC!

Meluk tells him



GABRIEL MELUK

Sports Editor

@Meluklecuenta

