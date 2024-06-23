The International Olympic Committee confirmed this June 23 that he skateborder Colombian Jhancarlos González will be at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games after earning a place at the second stop of the Olympic Qualification Series in Budapest (Hungary).

According to the criteria of

González participates in the Street modality of skateboarding and with this Colombia reaches 77 qualifiers for the fairs, which begin next July 26 in the French capital.

The Colombian Olympic Committee celebrated the skater’s classification on its social networks.

“Colombian Skateboarding will be present at #Paris2024 thanks to JhanCarlos González 🤩 Congratulations crack!”, they published on their X account

The entity also reported that after Jhancarlos’ participation in the Olympic Qualifier Series and his placement in the first 20 of the Olympic ranking, Colombia obtained the 77th place in the most important sports events.

The Colombian sports federations that have already achieved places in the Paris Olympics are football, skating, athletics, swimming, wrestling, gymnastics, boxing, equestrian, archery, sailing, fencing, weightlifting, cycling, canoeing, triathlon and golf. .

ELTIEMPO.COM