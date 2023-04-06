Vanessa Beltrán’s family fights for her body to be repatriated and, thus, they can give her the last days. The Colombian lived in Quito, Ecuador, where she was the victim of an attack.

According to the version of her relatives, the sex worker was murdered by a man after asking for payment. “He physically assaulted her. He suffocated her,” commented a woman who preferred to keep her identity private from her, in dialogue with Citytv.

From Ecuador, The 22-year-old Colombian sent money to support her 3-year-old daughter, who was in charge of another young woman. However, now they do not know what will happen to the minor.

“Vanessa would have wanted that young woman to stay with her daughter because she is the one who has formed her,” added the relative.

Because of Holy Week, the process of Beltrán’s transfer to Colombia has been made difficult: “The Attorney General’s Office here, in Colombia, is on vacation. So, they haven’t told us anything.”

What is known about the crime

“It is intended to pass the hearing in flagrante as HOMICIDE and not as FEMICIDE, we are tired that the judicial system does not enforce what the legal framework says, the norms and protocols for care in violent deaths of women”, sentenced the Women’s Movement of the Oro, in Ecuador, as a rejection of the murder of the Colombian.

As stated by the Attorney General’s Office of that country, the crime occurred around 7 pm on April 3 in a hostel in the Historic Center of Quito.

At first, the guests heard screams, so they called the manager of the place, who knocked on the door of the room where the woman was with a man.

“When they went to see what was happening, he came out and told them that the girl was taking a bath,” Mónica Colobón, a representative of the 1 de Mayo Organization, told the local newspaper. Extra.

After a few minutes, the subject would have tried to flee. So the room was inspected, where they found the lifeless sex worker.

“She has no relatives here. The girl sent money to her family, who took care of her 3-year-old daughter,” added Colobón, who urges the judicial authorities to classify the murder as a femicide and not as a homicide.

José Manuel, as the aforementioned murderer was identified, was made available to the Prosecutor’s Office. In addition, the autopsy confirmed that Beltrán died of suffocation.

The Colombian Foreign Ministry clarified for Citytv that the consul in Quito is aware of the case.

